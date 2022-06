June 21, 2022 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces a new development deal to open 10 new franchised locations in Puerto Rico. Franchisee Conceptos Restaurants LLC is leading the deal to bring Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express to the island with the restaurants set to open over the next five years.

