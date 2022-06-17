ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

City of Rochester - News & Announcements

rochestermn.gov
 4 days ago

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans. Celebrations began in Galveston, Texas in 1865, and in 2021, Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in the U.S. RPL has a growing collection of materials to help families celebrate and learn more about Juneteenth, including the titles below:. Celebrate Juneteenth!...

www.rochestermn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular Pizza Joint In Rochester Looking For New Owner

A Rochester, Minnesota business that is known for some amazing customer service recently posted some sad news on Facebook. It's with bittersweet emotions that we have decided to sell our Rochester location!! It's located at 1105 7th St. N.W.(right behind Barlow Center) We are selling TURN KEY, with everything in working order!! We will remain open during this time!! Its been a great experience, THANK YOU ROCHESTER!! if interested, give us a call. - 5 Dollar Pizza Facebook Page.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

32 Items that Are Way Better Than Tootsie Rolls at Minnesota Parades

You know it is summer in the midwest when people line their chairs up and lay blankets out to save their spot for the local parade. I was driving through Wisconsin a few weekends ago, apparently on a soon-to-be parade route and there were bunches of chairs on the edges of curbs all down main street. And of course, I had to check out Fort Dodge, Iowa's parade for Frontier Days and once again, chairs and blankets lined up staking claim to yards and cement slabs trusting that people will respect the "parade reserve rules" that don't exist. And I know those chairs will start showing up on Friday for the Rochesterfest parade that is all set for Saturday, June 25th in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

New affordable housing for seniors in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) -Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing people living in Rochester. Now, the City is trying to make it easier for seniors to find a place to live. The Rochester City Council agreed Monday night to waive around $235,000 in fees for Olmsted County to build a new affordable housing structure for seniors.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Texas State
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Rochester, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
AM 1390 KRFO

Is It True That Dollar General in Byron, Minnesota Is Closed?

Is The Byron, Minnesota Dollar General Store Closing?. Some rumors were floating around social media today that a Dollar General store in a small town near Rochester, Minnesota was closing. The public first heard that the store was closing thanks to a Facebook post on the Spotted in Byron MN page that showed a note on the door that stated many individuals quit and "Store is closed...we do not know how long this store will be closed for". You can read the full note below.
BYRON, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sojourner Truth
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Books#Black People#Black History#Economy#Black Women#The U S Rpl#Abolitionists#All African Americans
CBS Minnesota

Lakeville restaurant owners charged with tax crimes

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
LAKEVILLE, MN
KFIL Radio

It Appears Minnesota’s $9.25 Billion Surplus is Growing

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Armed robber in Austin

(ABC 6 NEWS) - The Austin Police Department is searching for an armed robber in Austin. According to the APD Facebook page, the suspect pointed a knife at a employee and demanded money from the register. If you have any information about the suspect or his whereabouts, please call the...
AUSTIN, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Is A Great Reminder To Pay Attention On All Minnesota Boat Launches

So this happened in Dakota County, but in reality, you could substitute Dakota for any number of Minnesota county names. A driver, pulling his boat out of the water, forgot that his vehicle was in reverse when he exited, resulting in both his car and boat going back into the lake. It's a good reminder to double-check everything while you are on area boat launches.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
KIMT

Rochester woman loses $7,000 to phone fraud

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a Rochester woman was cheated out of $7,000 by a phony phone call. It happened on June 16. The 62-year-old victim told investigators she got an automated call about her card being used for fraudulent payments. The victim responded and was connected to a female who said payment was made through the victim’s bank.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Guess Why This Minnesota Motorcyclist Reached Speeds Near 150mph

A Minnesota man had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. Traffic in Minnesota has been in the news quite a bit lately. Earlier this week, a family collided with a moose and the moose went through the windshield on Highway 53. Last week a semi-truck on Interstate 35 smashed into a pickup truck causing it to burst into flames.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Man swallows pills in Rochester drug arrest

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was rushed to St. Marys after swallowing a quantity of pills during his arrest Saturday. Rochester police responded to West Circle Drive and 19th Street NW around 9:48 p.m. June 18, after receiving a medical call about a driver "slumped over" in his vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy