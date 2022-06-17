City of Rochester - News & Announcements

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans. Celebrations began in Galveston, Texas in 1865, and in 2021, Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in the U.S. RPL has a growing collection of materials to help families celebrate and learn more about Juneteenth, including the titles below:. Celebrate Juneteenth!...
A Rochester, Minnesota business that is known for some amazing customer service recently posted some sad news on Facebook. It's with bittersweet emotions that we have decided to sell our Rochester location!! It's located at 1105 7th St. N.W.(right behind Barlow Center) We are selling TURN KEY, with everything in working order!! We will remain open during this time!! Its been a great experience, THANK YOU ROCHESTER!! if interested, give us a call. - 5 Dollar Pizza Facebook Page.
You know it is summer in the midwest when people line their chairs up and lay blankets out to save their spot for the local parade. I was driving through Wisconsin a few weekends ago, apparently on a soon-to-be parade route and there were bunches of chairs on the edges of curbs all down main street. And of course, I had to check out Fort Dodge, Iowa's parade for Frontier Days and once again, chairs and blankets lined up staking claim to yards and cement slabs trusting that people will respect the "parade reserve rules" that don't exist. And I know those chairs will start showing up on Friday for the Rochesterfest parade that is all set for Saturday, June 25th in Rochester, Minnesota.
(ABC 6 News) -Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing people living in Rochester. Now, the City is trying to make it easier for seniors to find a place to live. The Rochester City Council agreed Monday night to waive around $235,000 in fees for Olmsted County to build a new affordable housing structure for seniors.
I've been hearing from a few people that the two Chipotles in Rochester, Minnesota have had some strange hours lately and no one really knows when they're actually open. I experienced these weird hours yesterday and here's what I've found. My husband and I wanted Chipotle for dinner last night....
Is The Byron, Minnesota Dollar General Store Closing?. Some rumors were floating around social media today that a Dollar General store in a small town near Rochester, Minnesota was closing. The public first heard that the store was closing thanks to a Facebook post on the Spotted in Byron MN page that showed a note on the door that stated many individuals quit and "Store is closed...we do not know how long this store will be closed for". You can read the full note below.
One of the best things about summer, at least in a kid's eyes, are parades! Having people throw you handfuls of free stuff while you sit down and wait on the side of the road is basically the best thing in the world. If you've been wondering when and where the Rochesterfest parade is happening in Rochester, Minnesota, below is everything that you need to know.
Last week was the big Miss Minnesota competition. Women from around the state who had won their respective town's title competed to become Miss Minnesota 2022. I was very excited when I saw who won this year for a few reasons but one of them is because she made history in the process!
(ABC 6 NEWS) - Rochester former mayor, Chuck Hazama, had his celebration of life today. The theme: Hawaiian. People attending the service were wearing bright colors and Hawaiian shirts to honor his Hawaiian culture. Hazama played a part in creating many traditions in Rochester, including helping to establish Rochesterfest. He...
Many buildings here in Rochester and across Minnesota are stunning architectural masterpieces, but there's one structure that's just been named the Ugliest Building in Minnesota-- and it's only 90 minutes away. Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but don't go to sleep on some of the...
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Members of Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are being asked to reduce use of electricity from 2 to 6 pm Tuesday. The cooperatives have issued a peak...
Mother Nature is a powerful lady and she has shown her wrath on Minnesota several times in mighty ways. Fires, tornadoes, floods, blizzards - she has brought it all to the land of 10,000 lakes and unfortunately, many lives have been lost as a result of these natural disasters. 11...
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
(ABC 6 NEWS) - The Austin Police Department is searching for an armed robber in Austin. According to the APD Facebook page, the suspect pointed a knife at a employee and demanded money from the register. If you have any information about the suspect or his whereabouts, please call the...
So this happened in Dakota County, but in reality, you could substitute Dakota for any number of Minnesota county names. A driver, pulling his boat out of the water, forgot that his vehicle was in reverse when he exited, resulting in both his car and boat going back into the lake. It's a good reminder to double-check everything while you are on area boat launches.
So far this year we have had our fair share of severe weather. That share may go up tonight. According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, most of South Dakota along with parts of Nebraska and Minnesota are at a slight risk of severe weather. Iowa is reported to have a marginal or lesser risk of getting severe storms.
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a Rochester woman was cheated out of $7,000 by a phony phone call. It happened on June 16. The 62-year-old victim told investigators she got an automated call about her card being used for fraudulent payments. The victim responded and was connected to a female who said payment was made through the victim’s bank.
A Minnesota man had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. Traffic in Minnesota has been in the news quite a bit lately. Earlier this week, a family collided with a moose and the moose went through the windshield on Highway 53. Last week a semi-truck on Interstate 35 smashed into a pickup truck causing it to burst into flames.
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was rushed to St. Marys after swallowing a quantity of pills during his arrest Saturday. Rochester police responded to West Circle Drive and 19th Street NW around 9:48 p.m. June 18, after receiving a medical call about a driver "slumped over" in his vehicle.
