Recognizing School Flag Patrol for Flag Day

 5 days ago
Provided by Prince William Resolves Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR or DAR) The Prince William Resolves Chapter, Daughters of the...

PWLiving

NVTC Foundation Announces 2022 Kilberg Scholarship Recipients

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the region’s technology community, announced five recipients of the NVTC Foundation Kilberg Scholarship Fund. This fund was established to support women interested in a career in the tech industry. Each recipient demonstrates leadership promise and a commitment to advancing technology-driven innovations. Each will receive $5,000 to pursue higher education in STEM-related fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

People to Meet: Area Networking Events

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Trivia Night in River Mill Park

It’s the second of the season Trivia Night in River Mill Park this Friday, June 24, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. (gates open at 6:00 p.m.). The theme for this Friday is “Power Plays,” and will feature six rounds of brain busters. Bring a team of up to six people, camp chairs or blankets for seating, and a packed picnic or other food items. The prize for winners is $100 in gift cards.
OCCOQUAN, VA
PWLiving

Woodlawn and Pope-Leighey House, Alexandria, Virginia

The Washington, D.C. metropolitan region is home to many historic sites, and there are numerous sites in the Virginia suburbs. Before Washington was a city, Northern Virginia was the site of many plantations, a number of which have been preserved in spite of the growing development. Two of the best-known are Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington, and Gunston Hall, the home of George Mason.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
PWLiving

Annual Juneteenth Parade and Jubilee Honoring Fathers

Greater Prince William and surrounding communities are invited to participate in the Annual Juneteenth Parade & Jubilee Honoring Fathers! The parade is being hosted by the Honorable Councilwoman Cydny A. Neville and a dedicated volunteer Juneteenth Committee. Dr. George M. Hampton is the Grand Marshall for the parade. The parade...
DUMFRIES, VA
PWLiving

Potomac Place Celebrates 35 Years in Woodbridge

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Offering assisted living, memory care, and independent living, Potomac Place retirement community is celebrating 35 years of service to the Woodbridge community. Their mission since day one has centered on a foundation of support, a focus on family, and a commitment to dignity, according to co-founder Mary Elyn McNichols. Along with her husband, Robert, McNichols created Potomac Place in Woodbridge in 1987 as a place for seniors in the region to call home.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
PWLiving

Spend Father’s Day with Dad at a PWC Park

Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Prince William County Parks has so many fun things your Dad can do this Father’s Day. Whether planning a day the whole family can enjoy or just giving Dad some time to relax on his own, PWC parks is sure to have something for Dad.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

King Elementary School Finds Success in Mentor Program

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) PWCS educators are charged with teaching academics as well as preparing students to become successful, productive adults. At King Elementary School, the Young Men and Women of Distinction is a mentor program designed to help meet this goal, and it’s a community effort. Community volunteers that include retired military and cadets from C. D. Hylton High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps have joined a team of King Elementary educators to serve as mentors for all fifth-grade students.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Graduation Walks

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Graduation walks are a favorite tradition for seniors, their parents, staff and younger students. Over the past few weeks, many in the Class of 2022 took one last walk down the halls of the PWCS elementary schools where their stories began. Soon-to-be graduates, donned in their caps and gowns, were greeted with cheers from students and teachers who lined the decorated hallways. These “Walks of Honor” celebrate graduates and inspire younger students on their own journeys to graduation day.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Happy final Friday of the 2021-22 school year! This has been a challenging, yet rewarding year, and I would like to thank our entire community for your support, engagement, and collaboration during my first year in Prince William County Public Schools. This is an exceptional School Division, and as one of the most diverse counties in the United States, it is clear that our strength lies in leveraging our diversity to create a shared vision for the success of all students.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Sentara Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High-Quality Cardiovascular Care

Provided by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center has received several American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Solid Waste Management Plan Community Review

Provided by Prince William County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division. Prince William County is updating its 20-year Solid Waste Management Plan (SWMP). The current plan, which was adopted in 2004, includes the County and the incorporated towns of Dumfries, Haymarket, Occoquan, and Quantico. The intent of the SWMP is to establish a foundation and reflect the vision for long-term management of solid waste in Prince William County over the next 20 years.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Juneteenth Poetry Jam

Bethel AME Church is hosting another Juneteenth Poetry Jam on June 18, 2022, at 12:00 noon. This free virtual event (hosted on Zoom) is open to the worldwide community and will feature Ms. Kim B. Miller again, the first African American Poet Laureate for Prince William County. Many other poets (both professional and amateur) will be part of the program as well. Bethel AME Church welcomes poets of all ages to share their poetry – young people are encouraged to participate.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Pride Month Celebrated on the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza

The Office Executive Management, Equity, and Inclusion hosted the first Pride Community Celebration and Information Day Tuesday, June 7, at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza at the McCoart Government Center. People gathered to learn more about government resources and local LGBTQIA+ organizations while enjoying music, food, and comments from area elected officials.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

June 15 is Elder Abuse Prevention Day

Older adults deserve to be treated with respect and dignity as vital participating members of the community. It falls to everyone to ensure that proper social structures exist so people can retain community and societal connections to reduce the likelihood of abuse. In its June 7, 2022 meeting, the Prince...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Strengthening Families Through Parent Education Classes

The Virginia Cooperative Extension Prince William Unit (VCE) offers a range of parenting classes that helps parents identify potential parenting struggles and navigate the often-challenging job of raising children. The Parent Education class is a Prince William County court-approved program that teaches parents new skills to help limit the emotional...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Board of County Supervisors Commends George Mason University on its 50th Anniversary

George Mason University (GMU), with one of its three campuses in Prince William County, recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. In its Tuesday, June 7 meeting, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors recognized the continuing partnership and the dynamic opportunities the university offers to the community and commended the university for its anniversary.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Flag Retirement Available at County Solid Waste Facilities

Provided by Prince William County Solid Waste Division. -June 14 is Flag Day. This is the day the United States celebrates the adoption of “the Stars and Stripes” as the nation’s official flag. Prince William County residents can show their appreciation and respect for this beloved symbol by bring old or tattered American flags to the Prince William County Landfill or the Balls Ford Road Compost facility during normal hours of operation to be properly retired by local Scout groups.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
