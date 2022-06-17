Recognizing School Flag Patrol for Flag Day

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Happy final Friday of the 2021-22 school year! This has been a challenging, yet rewarding year, and I would like to thank our entire community for your support, engagement, and collaboration during my first year in Prince William County Public Schools. This is an exceptional School Division, and as one of the most diverse counties in the United States, it is clear that our strength lies in leveraging our diversity to create a shared vision for the success of all students.

