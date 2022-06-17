ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

KPS Free Meet Up and Eat Up Food Program Begins June 21st

By Chelsea Rose
 4 days ago
For many kids, school letting out for the summer means plans to go to the lake, perhaps traveling to a different state with the family, lots of video games, and so on. However, there are many kids who, instead, are left to worry about where their next meal might be coming...

Kalamazoo, MI
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan.

