ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers QB Matt Corral on being ready to start: 'It's all mental'

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f9zdh_0gE1Kkv900

2022 has probably been a lot to process for Carolina Panthers third-round pick Matt Corral. But, as he himself will tell you, that’s the name of the game.

The rookie quarterback took the podium following the team’s third and final installment of mandatory minicamp on Thursday. When asked what he thinks it’ll take for him to be ready to start under center, Corral channeled his inner Yogi Berra and alluded to the importance of the mental side of things.

“It’s just understanding the playbook,” he said. “I mean, that’s all it’s gonna come down to. Winning and losing a game’s all about who makes less mistakes. So it’s just knowing what your job, inside and out.”

Corral would then credit offensive coordinator (and a big fan of his) Ben McAdoo for his preparation thus far.

“Like I said—when I know it, then I’ll be ready to compete. Whenever coach Mac feels I’m ready, then I’m ready,” he added. “It’s mental. Yeah, it’s all mental. And that’s the biggest part at this level.”

Ironically, it’s that very part of the sport that could open up an opportunity for Corral. Current starter Sam Darnold, despite his physical tools, has yet to conquer the mental process of the pro game—leading to what’s been an underwhelming four-year career to this point.

If it goes under any more, hopefully Corral gets the green light from McAdoo this upcoming season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Former All Pro RB drops big hint on potentially joining Najee Harris-led Steelers ground attack

There was a time when David Johnson was one of the most terrifying — if not the most — running backs in the NFL. Those days are gone now, and Johnson is still on the hunt for a new team where he could use whatever juice is left in his legs. Johnson recently revealed via […] The post Former All Pro RB drops big hint on potentially joining Najee Harris-led Steelers ground attack appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bleacher Report says this Ravens star should be on trade block

The Baltimore Ravens have made numerous trades over the past few years, both acquiring high-impact players as well as moving on from other key contributors by sending them to a new team. The organization will explore every avenue to improve themselves, and trading allows them to bring in quality playmakers without having to compete with other teams on the free agent market.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
theScore

Jerry Jones: Payton to Cowboys rumors pulled 'out of the air'

Rumors linking Sean Payton to the Dallas Cowboys have circulated for years, and they reignited once again after the former New Orleans Saints head coach shockingly retired in January while leaving the door open for an NFL return. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shut down the speculation Thursday, backing head...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Yogi Berra
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson's No. 1 front seven provides glimpse of what's to come for Oklahoma

Coming over from the Clemson Tigers, new Oklahoma Sooners’ head coach Brent Venables brought with him a reputation for sustained defensive success. During his tenure with the Tigers, no school had more sacks or tackles for loss than Clemson. His units regularly ranked inside the top 10 nationally, and the Tigers competed with the SEC on the field with two national championships and off the field in recruiting.
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson shares if he buys into notion that he shouldn't step on field without new deal

The final mandatory minicamp practice took place for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, and many were anticipating what quarterback Lamar Jackson would have to say when answering questions by the media for the first time in months. There have been a plethora of rumors surrounding Jackson’s contract situation, and multiple questions about the topic were asked to the quarterback on Thursday.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Ready To Start#American Football#Carolina
VolunteerCountry

Elite WR Tate Reveals Commitment Announcement Date

Carnell Tate has kept multiple fanbases anxiously awaiting his commitment, and he has now set the timeframe for when it will come. Tate announced earlier this evening on social media that he plans to announce his commitment decision on Monday, June 20th at 1pm ET.  While Tate mentions LSU and ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy