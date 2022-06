FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The power was out Tuesday but baby Theodore was coming anyways, creating quite the problem for a Fort Wayne couple. Lydia and Garret Govin were already planning an at-home water birth for their son. They say after a successful first water birth with their daughter, that was their plan this time around too. However, they were faced with some changes after Monday night’s Derecho storm in Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO