Owatonna Police Might Have Your Bike

Not much would break the heart of a kid more than having their bike stolen. The Owatonna Police Department deals with that issue each year around this time. In their weekly e-newsletter Just the Facts, the department reports, "It's that time of the year when we start getting lots of calls...
You know it is summer in the midwest when people line their chairs up and lay blankets out to save their spot for the local parade. I was driving through Wisconsin a few weekends ago, apparently on a soon-to-be parade route and there were bunches of chairs on the edges of curbs all down main street. And of course, I had to check out Fort Dodge, Iowa's parade for Frontier Days and once again, chairs and blankets lined up staking claim to yards and cement slabs trusting that people will respect the "parade reserve rules" that don't exist. And I know those chairs will start showing up on Friday for the Rochesterfest parade that is all set for Saturday, June 25th in Rochester, Minnesota.
The most adorable video on the internet today goes to our very own Olmsted County Sheriff's Department in Minnesota. A very unusual rescue was performed and was all caught on video. It's a good thing too because I'm still having a hard time believing that anyone would touch this animal!
Blue Earth, MN (KROC-AM News) - One driver was killed in a three-vehicle traffic crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday that included a motorhome. The wreck happened around 5:00 pm on I-90 near Blue Earth. The State Patrol accident report says a pickup truck driven by 36-year-old Joel Robinson of Wells...
There are a ton of things about Minnesota that I love but the 90+ bug bites that I got the other day, that's not one of them. The nasty no-see-um creatures that are practically invisible in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin love me a ton. And the mosquitos think I'm pretty tasty too. I'm sure these bugs are in other states too, like Illinois and Indiana, but I haven't been bit there yet.
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM) First responders were able to revive an unresponsive man in Stewartville Saturday. Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of 1st. St. East in the downtown after witnesses reported the 60-year-old Owatonna man went outside to smoke a cigarette and collapsed. Deputies reported...
Each seemingly small action can collectively make a big difference in the demand made on the electric grid. Temperatures around southeast Minnesota are in mid-90s with heat index readings in the triple digits. Because of this extreme heat, a peak energy alert has been issued. Members of Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are being asked to reduce electrical usage.
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Faribault woman involved in a single vehicle accident that happened Monday morning on I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County. Rubi Orbe Linares, 38, was wearing her seat belt according to the State Patrol Report and the vehicle airbag did deploy. The State Patrol...
The Minnesota State Highway Patrol reports a 38 year old Faribault woman was injured in a single vehicle crash. The call came in at 9:24 a.m. Location was the southbound lanes of I-35 at Milepost 73 in Webster Township, Rice County. The State Patrol report states more information will be...
One of the best things about summer, at least in a kid's eyes, are parades! Having people throw you handfuls of free stuff while you sit down and wait on the side of the road is basically the best thing in the world. If you've been wondering when and where the Rochesterfest parade is happening in Rochester, Minnesota, below is everything that you need to know.
Glenville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A semi was involved in a fatal crash Monday morning on I-35 in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol has not released many details of the crash but did indicate the semi, driven by a 45-year-old man from Hammond, Wisconsin, blew a tire while traveling south on the interstate near Exit 2 in Freeman Township just after 8:00 a.m.
New Hope, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota OSHA office is expected to investigate a deadly incident in a business near Owatonna last night. The Steele County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the Crystal Valley Grain Terminal just outside the town of Hope around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a report that an employee was trapped in a grain bin. The deputies, along with personnel from five nearby fire departments attempted a rescue but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Buffalo, MN (KROC-AM News) - The man who murdered a former Rochester woman and wounded four other people during a mass shooting in central Minnesota last year has been sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 72 years. The life sentence without parole is automatic for a first-degree murder...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A motorcyclist suffered multiple injuries after being involved in a crash in rural Rochester. The crash happened around 8:30 pm Wednesday at the intersection of Valleyhigh Rd and 60th Ave NW. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the 33-year-old motorcyclist was driving east on...
It appears the drop boxes at the Rice County Government Services Building in Faribault are going the way of the dinosaur. Several county residents spoke to their useage for election ballots before commissioners addressed the issue during their Committee of the Whole/Work Session. A handful of people voiced concern about...
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Very warm and humid air settled across Minnesota Sunday with high temperatures climbing into the 90s and heat index readings reaching triple digits in many areas. And it's still spring. The heat wave will linger through Tuesday with even warmer weather expected. Excessive heat warnings...
Community Co-Op, which operates three gas stations and convenience stores in the Faribault area is making the changeover to pay-at-the-pump or pre-pay before fueling in the face of high gas prices. The decision was a difficult one for the locally run stations as they pride themselves on being different than...
It's back in its usual grandeur. The Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival is Saturday, June 18 in Owatonna. Ten bands are participating according to the festival's website. The event begins at 11 am and has three viewing locations. The festival, which was canceled in 2020 and held with a limited...
Gas prices keep going up, rent and mortgage costs keep going up, and grocery prices keep going up. It feels like everything costs so much more right now. We can easily do a Google search to compare gas prices from 2019 to today, but what about groceries? So I did a little digging to figure out groceries prices in Rochester, Minnesota from 2019 and 2022.
A familiar face here in southeast Minnesota will be appearing again on national TV, on American Ninja Warrior again Monday night. Rochester's own Roo Yori is, of course, famous in these parts-- and across the country-- for competing as the K-9 Ninja on NBC's monster hit show, American Ninja Warrior. Since he first burst onto the ANW scene six years ago, he's been both competing on the show, as well as raising money for his own foundation that helps find forever homes for deserving dogs.
