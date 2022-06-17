Cabinet Peaks Medical Center Foundation golf tourney set for July 9

It's time to sign up for the 29th annual Cabinet Peaks Medical Center Foundation’s Playing for Fundsies Golf Tournament.

The CPMC Foundation's 18-hole outing takes place on Saturday, July 9 at Cabinet View Golf Club.

“This year we are bringing back some old favorites to our fun-filled tournament and adding some new exciting twists for another round of hilarious golf, all for a good cause,” said Allye Anderson, Executive Director of the Foundation. “As in recent years, most holes have their own prize, so more of our participants have a chance to walk away a winner!"

Some of the contests are traditional, such as closest to the pin, and longest putt.

"But, other holes have games that are much less traditional, but sure to be tons of fun!” Anderson said.

Anderson also mentioned that there are some changes to this year’s event.

“Our tournament is known for fun on the course and twists on the classic game of golf, and we are bringing all of that back to you again this year," Anderson said. "However, all prizes will be cash prizes this year. This includes the prizes for our hole contests, as well as cash prizes for the first five place teams.”

Proceeds from this year’s Playing for Fundsies will benefit Cabinet Peaks Medical Center.

Registration is $65 per golfer and includes lunch and 18 holes of golf.

Winners will be announced at the club house at the conclusion of play.

“You don’t have to be an amazing golfer, to join us, or to win prizes at Fundsies. We’re keyed up for the event, and are looking for more golfers to join us,” Anderson said.

For more information, to make a contribution, or to register a team, contact Anderson at 283-7140 or ahow1@cabinetpeaks.org.