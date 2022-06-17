Missoula emergency management teams sent out across Montana for flood assistance

MISSOULA, Mont. - As we're continuing to see floods impact areas across the state, it’s all hands-on deck especially for those areas that aren't seeing high waters.

Missoula's emergency teams tell me they've already sent help over to carbon, park, and red lodge counties. And additional crews are heading into the Livingston area as we speak to help those disaster relief teams.

Director Adriane Beck shares after seeing the flood impacts in south central Montana around Yellowstone park and Stillwater. The state of Montana offices reached out to their offices if they could lend assistance at this time.

Since then they've sent multiple agencies from Missoula city and county within the incident structure so they can field in the hazard realm for not just wildfires, but also for the flood dangers we're seeing play out in other parts of the state.

"When we send that team, they come with some highly skilled individuals with very skilled specific purposes to kind bring that order of chaos, it's not necessarily bringing a strike team of front and loaders but it's kind the people that can help organize all of those on the ground efforts,” said Beck.

Beck says as we anticipate flood conditions progressing across Western Montana they remain in contact with all state emergency management teams and ready to assist as best they can.

Emergency management assures us if any alarming flood conditions arise here in the Missoula county they're staffed and equipped to maintain the situation.