Kenilworth, NJ

Merck considering purchase of cancer drug maker Seagen - WSJ

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Drugmaker Merck & Co is considering buying cancer-focused biotech company Seagen Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Talks have been underway for a while and a deal...

www.streetinsider.com

Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
The Guardian

Average UK pay rises stall at 4% – less than half the inflation rate

Annual pay growth stalled at 4% in May, leaving most workers with a rise in earnings worth less than half the 9% increase in prices. Figures from XpertHR, a pay and personnel data publisher, said employer pay deals for the three months to May failed to increase on April’s median 4%, undermining concerns that workers would push for inflation-busting rises in earnings that could spark a wage-price spiral.
Footwear News

Nike’s Q4 Earnings Likely to Be Hit by China Lockdowns and Supply Chain Slowdowns

Click here to read the full article. Analysts are warning investors to brace themselves for less-than-stellar results next week when Nike reports earnings for the fourth quarter on June 27. Like other global retail brands, the athletic-wear giant has faced the gamut of headwinds in recent quarters, including factory and store shutdowns in China and Vietnam, supply chain slowdowns and port congestion in the U.S. Previously, months-long factory closures throughout last summer and beyond led to almost two months of no unit production in Vietnam for Nike. More recently lockdowns in Shanghai and other key areas put the country at the center of...
