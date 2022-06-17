ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Paddleboarders rescue pilot who crashed plane into Texas lake in Austin

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10MZSY_0gE1D22f00
Plane crash: A plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake in Austin on Thursday. The pilot was rescued by paddleboarders. (ay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas — A pilot was rescued by paddleboarders after his small plane crashed into a Texas lake on Thursday, authorities said.

According to the Austin Police Department, the pilot, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden, was on a test flight when the plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake near downtown Austin, KXAN-TV reported. The pilot was taken to an area hospital with potentially serious injuries, according to the television station.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened west of the Interstate 35 bridge at about 2:02 p.m. CDT, KEYE-TV reported.

Nicholas Compton said he was one of the paddleboarders who rushed toward the pilot, according to KXAN.

“I was expecting to see something much worse than a man still alive floating so I was very relieved to see that he was still conscious and everything,” Compton told the television station. “So, it wasn’t much thinking except just getting him to the shore to medical services.”

Compton, who works for Austin Paddle Shack, a kayak and paddleboard rental business, said he was alerted to the pilot’s distress when other paddleboarders began yelling.

“About 80 yards from the paddleshack I saw the plane,” Compton told KTBC-TV. “There was a lady out there, (the pilot) was hanging on to her paddleboard and ... so I immediately put the life jacket on him. He was pretty incoherent, I think there was smoke inhalation going on from the plane.”

The plane was a 2009 Cessna T206 and took off from the Texas Department of Transportation terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, officials told KXAN. The Federal Aviation Administration said it would release information regarding the crash on its incident reporting website, according to the television station. The National Transportation Safety Board is in charge of the investigation, the FAA said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Uvalde shooting hearing: School police chief ‘put the lives of officers ahead of ... children’

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas public safety chief testified at a state Senate hearing Tuesday, saying that the Uvalde police response was an “abject failure.”. The Associated Press said Col. Steve McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, testified at a state Senate hearing on how the police handled the shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
UVALDE, TX
KXAN

Missing central Texas infant found

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXAN) — According to an Amber Alert from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2-month-old girl last seen early Sunday morning in Harker Heights was found early Monday morning. The Department of Public Safety ended an Amber Alert for Winter Jones at 3:16 a.m. DPS did not give any information about […]
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paddleboard#Kayaks#Traffic Accident#Kxan Tv#Ems#Keye Tv#Ktbc Tv
spectrumlocalnews.com

Georgetown Animal Shelter closes due to staffing shortage

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown Animal Shelter is closed for two days due to staffing shortages. It was closed Sunday, June 19, and remains closed Monday, June 20. The shelter anticipates returning to its normal schedule beginning Tuesday, June 21. In the meantime, Georgetown Animal Shelter asks that if anyone...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

17-year-old arrested following SWAT standoff in north Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A 17-year-old was arrested following a SWAT standoff in north Travis County. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call around 3:43 a.m. June 19 reporting an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Wells Branch Parkway. The caller reported the suspect robbed the store at gunpoint and fled on foot.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Three Banks Notifying Local Police Of Illegal Activity Results In Arrests

A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KXAN

Lakeway family lawyers up after Lake Travis ISD Police investigation

A 16-year-old Lake Travis ISD High School student is left with a broken jaw after being choked unconscious by a 18-year-old student, according to LTISD records. The LTISD Police Department closed the case with no actions against the 18-year-old, and pursued three separate criminal charges against the 16-year-old victim for unrelated incidents. The family and attorney of the 16-year-old raised questions and concerns about how the LTISD Police Department is operating in its first year since being established. Now, LTISD administration told KXAN it has agreed to a third-party independent investigation to ensure an objective and thorough review of these incidents.
cbs7.com

Governor Abbott, DPS, TxDMV announce nation’s first statewide Driving with Disability Program

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Driving with Disability (DWD) Program, which provides an opportunity for law enforcement personnel to interact more appropriately and successfully with Texans who may have a communication challenge. This first-in-the-nation program is a statewide collaborative effort between the Governor’s Committee on...
TEXAS STATE
do512.com

The BEST Places to Eat Tex-Mex in Austin

When it comes to eating here in Austin, Texas... You’ll quickly find that if you’re not chomping on quality BBQ, you’re probably indulging with a classic Tex-Mex dish. Austin’s taco-based culinary culture is booming with a plethora of Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants, and we’re here to help you find the must-try options out there.
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Jessica Sears dead after a motorcycle crash in Austin; 39-year-old Amber Thompson arrested (Austin, TX)

33-year-old Jessica Sears dead after a motorcycle crash in Austin; 39-year-old Amber Thompson arrested (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 33-year-old Jessica Sears as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision late last Sunday night in Austin. The fatal motorcycle crash took place in the 6800 block of S. IH-35 southbound in which at least three vehicles and a motorcycle were involved [...]
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
74K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy