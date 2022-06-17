ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Newmark negotiates sale of 282-unit multifamily community in Nashville

rejournals.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewmark closed the $93.6 million sale and $69 million financing of Apex Glassworks, a 282-unit, recently constructed multifamily community in Metrocenter, a fast-growing infill submarket...

rejournals.com

rejournals.com

Bernard Health buys new headquarters space in Nashville market

Bernard Health has purchased new office space in Nashville, Tennessee’s midtown area. The Nashville-based benefits brokerage and human resource software company will relocate from its 12,000-square-foot leased space in the historic Castner-Knott Building downtown to a 41,000-square-foot building at 706 19th Ave. North. The new building is adjacent to...
NASHVILLE, TN
rejournals.com

CBRE names new managing director in Tennessee

CBRE has promoted Elizabeth Goodwin to a managing director in Tennessee. In this role, Goodwin will partner with Tennessee Managing Director Stephen Kulinski and Memphis Managing Director Frank Quinn to assist in the company’s day-to-day operations and drive growth strategies for all Advisory Services lines of business, including leasing, sales, valuations, property management and debt & structured finance.
NASHVILLE, TN
hotelnewsresource.com

234 Room Conrad Nashville Hotel Sold Prior to June 29th Opening

Propst Development and Chartwell Hospitality today announced they have finalized development of the Conrad Nashville hotel, located in the Broadwest city block in Midtown. The Conrad Nashville is Hilton’s first luxury branded hotel in Nashville and is scheduled to open on June 29, 2022. Additionally, the co-developers have completed the sale of the 234-room property to Northwood Investors, LLC.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

RuCo Habitat for Humanity Announces 30 Percent Off Sale

The Rutherford County area Habitat for Humanity's ReStore is holding a 30% off sale. This sale is Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale is for 30% off all donated goods, which covers most of the organization's items. The sale boasts, "A great selection of 'gently used' furniture, flooring, lumber, & trim, lighting, sinks, cabinets, appliances (tested and working) and more!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
defector.com

The Uphill Battle To Unionize Tennessee Whiskey

Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery in Nashville sits near Watkins Park, not far from the state capitol. It’s a place where customers on a weekend can park themselves, chill out, and spend money on a variety of specialty spirits called things like Tennessee Sour Mash, Belle Meade Bourbon, and Louisa’s Liquor. The front of the building evokes a certain kind of craft cocktail bar venue you can imagine — a large warehouse that was part of the Marathon Motor Works factory, an automobile manufacturer, painted that unmissable gunmetal gray and green. There is exposed brick and huge garage doors in the front facing Clinton Street, and a slogan written just above the front door that says: “Family owned — and operated.” Step inside and the distillery features a lavish space called the “oak room,” where tastings and events are held at long tables extending out in rows. The species it attracts: lots of bachelor and bachelorette parties, whiskey clubs, loud crowds. Basically tourist’s catnip.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Moving company employees refuse to work on Juneteenth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some south Nashville movers are refusing to work after supervisors told them they wouldn’t receive holiday pay for working on Juneteenth. The strike is affecting dozens of customers and leaving moving crews frustrated. More than 60% of the employees at Black Tie Movers are African...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ribbon Cutting at Nashville's Newest Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, today opened Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 66,000-square-foot,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville movers upset over no holiday pay

Another heat wave is hitting the region this week, and your car’s air conditioner is being pushed to the limit to keep you cool. Friends are trying to help a Dickson woman after a tree fell and nearly took her life. Monday evening news update from News4. Updated: 5...
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Lisa Fox of Leiper’s Creek Gallery: A Community 20 Years in the Making

Two decades ago, painter Lisa Fox took a leap of faith and opened Leiper’s Creek Gallery in a vacated gas station in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. Roughly 30 miles south of Nashville, Leiper’s Fork is a tiny thoroughfare that boasts an impressive array of art galleries, retail shops, The Spa at Leiper’s Fork, and a historic grocery and live music venue, Fox & Locke (formerly Puckett’s of Leiper’s Fork). You won’t find major hotels or big box stores here — Leiper’s Fork is an enclave for arts and outdoor adventure, with a culture and history beloved by locals. Lisa Fox’s vision for Leiper’s Creek Gallery has played a key role in the development of this small but mighty community.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillegab.com

How to Gamble Responsibly in Nashville

If you live in Nashville and are thinking about gambling, make sure to consult this guide first. It’s filled with all the information you need as well as a few tips and tricks to help you out. Only use licensed online casinos. In today’s age, online casinos have taken...
NASHVILLE, TN
Kristen Walters

Popular Tennessee restaurant closing after 31 years

After years of serving delicious food to the community, the owner of a popular Tennessee restaurant has decided to close the business. While it's always sad to see a local business close its doors, it's somewhat of a relief to know that this restaurant is closing due to the owner's retirement and not due to financial hardship or any of the other challenges caused by the ongoing pandemic.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Best BBQ in Nashville: Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Wings & More

Nashville knows great BBQ. What style? That’s the real question. And there is no consensus. Music City is a BBQ melting pot. Nashville Q features flavors from a range of geographical influences, including Memphis (where pork reigns supreme) and Texas (where brisket is the name of the game). Of course, border states North Carolina, Alabama, and Missouri are also in the mix with their sauces, spices, and smoky sentiments. Regardless of style, Nashville BBQ has substance—and that’s all that really matters.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Home is where his God is

When Travis Cottrell relocated from Jackson, Tennessee in mid-2020 to become worship pastor at the main campus of the multi-site, 13,000-member Brentwood Baptist Church, he said “it felt like home immediately.”. COVID restrictions and social distancing were still in place, and he was temporarily leaving his family behind so...
BRENTWOOD, TN

