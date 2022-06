I find it very interesting how cyclical trends can be. You know what I mean, right? A trend becomes popular, and everyone jumps on board - that trend lasts however long, and then next thing you know, that same trend is suddenly unpopular. Just give it a few decades because, for whatever reason, that trend will most likely become popular again. Some examples of recurring trends that I've seen come and go and come again are bell-bottom pants, high-waisted pants (mom jeans), tight clothes, baggy clothes, popped collars, and up top - the mullet.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO