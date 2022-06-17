ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

Ipswich to Launch Needle Exchange Program

By State House News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ipswich Board of Health authorized a new initiative earlier this month to try to reduce the risk of disease and infection for people who inject drugs. The syringe service program will allow people to dispose of dirty needles...

homenewshere.com

Massachusetts mental health bill headed to Senate

(The Center Square) – A bill that would address long-standing issues in mental health care and delivery in Massachusetts is headed to the Senate. House Bill 4879, sponsored by the House Committee on Ways and Means, passed in a 155-0 vote on Thursday and focuses on acute psychiatric care and crisis response in the mental health sector. In addition, the bill focuses on youth and community-based behavioral health initiatives, provides investments in the work force, and enforces existing parity laws in behavioral health.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Children’s affiliation — and expansion — make a lot of sense

IN A recent opinion piece in Commonwealth, Paul Hattis expressed support for the proposed affiliation between Boston Children’s Hospital and Franciscan Children’s. At a time when behavioral health is in crisis, there is more need than ever for our two hospitals to combine their collective experience and expertise to create a unique system of pediatric behavioral health and rehabilitative care, research, and teaching.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury tells residents to ‘take a hike’

TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library has partnered with the town Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the open space conservation parcels in town. Walks are guided by Bruce Shick of the...
TEWKSBURY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison in $13 million Paycheck Protection Program scheme

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston in connection with filing fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $13 million in forgivable loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration for COVID-19 relief through the Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Mass. residents deserve inflation relief

A FEW OF US are old enough to remember the last severe bout with inflation four decades ago. My first mortgage right out of college was a whopping 12 5/8 percent. Gas and food prices were through the roof, and families fell further and further behind despite rising wages. In...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Boston Doctors Seeing More Paxlovid Rebound in COVID Patients

Some people who take Paxlovid, an antiviral for COVID-19, see their symptoms rebound after briefly recovering, prompting concerns about taking the drug at all. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued in an advisory about the phenomenon last month. Since then, doctors and infectious disease experts in Boston have been flooded with questions from their patients about the drug, which was approved for people who have mild or moderate COVID but are at high risk of a severe case.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

MSPCA, NEAS rescue dozens of beagles from breeding, research facility

BOSTON — Dozens of beagles are looking for new homes after being rescued from a breeding facility used for research byMSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter. The 76 dogs were living in confined and unsanitary conditions with little to no socialization with people, the MSPCA said in a Facebook post.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Woburn’s ‘Vale’ redevelopment quickly taking shape

With the Montvale Avenue area site slated to become one of the largest life sciences campuses outside of Boston proper, motorists heading down I-93 southbound can’t help but notice the dramatic transformation taking place at Woburn’s old Atlantic Gelatin plant. The 107-acre industrial site off of Hill Street,...
westobserver.com

Ever wonder why Mass. bridges are lit with different colors?

When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

State sues North Shore nursing home for COVID violations

ROWLEY – The state is suing a North Shore nursing home over how it handled resident safety during the pandemic. The Attorney General's office has been investigating Sea View Retreat, Inc., in Rowley since June 2020. The civil lawsuit claims the facility and its owner didn't comply with state or federal laws, rules and regulations designed to protect long-term residents from COVID-19. The suit claims residents weren't isolated if they had symptoms or tested positive for the virus and that staff wasn't trained on how to properly use protective equipment. Because the safety rules weren't followed, the Attorney General's office said, any claims Sea View billed to MassHealth during the pandemic were improper and fraudulent. Last year, Sea View's owner Steve Comely said he's rather shut down the facility than comply with the state's vaccine mandate for nursing home employees. "I have a very limited staff left and about 25 percent have decided against the covid vaccine," he said. "But they have the right to decide what to put in their body and I have to back them up on that." At least one resident at Sea View died from COVID during the investigation. The facility has since closed. 
ROWLEY, MA
wgbh.org

'Simply put, it's dangerous,' Jewish nonprofit leader says of The Mapping Project

The Mapping Project, a website listing Jewish organizations and other institutions in Massachusetts that its creators claim harm Palestinians, has provoked concern and fear among some members of Boston's Jewish community. Jeremy Burton, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston, joined GBH’s Morning Edition host Jeremy Siegel to talk about why he sees the website as an incitement to violence. GBH's Morning Edition reached out to The Mapping Project requesting an interview or comment multiple times but did not hear back. This transcript has been edited for clarity and length.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Retiring owners plan to sell Massachusetts-based Marathon Sports

BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

In Malden, some question whether superintendent really holds a doctorate

Superintendent Ligia Noriega-Murphy has so far not provided proof of her doctorate, despite saying she holds one. Questions have swirled in Malden lately over whether first-year Malden schools Superintendent Ligia Noriega-Murphy indeed holds the doctorate she says she earned nearly a decade ago but has so far not offered proof of receiving.
MALDEN, MA

