Mid-America Real Estate Corporation sells 90,374-square-foot shopping center in Milwaukee market
4 days ago
Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s investment sales team brokered the sale of Brookfield Marketplace, a 90,374-square-foot Class-A grocery-anchored shopping center in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Brookfield Marketplace features a mix of national credit...
MILWAUKEE— A partnership in the Milwaukee area is making sure people with low-incomes can afford fresh fruit and veggies. A new program, Produce to the People, by Outpost and Hunger Task Force offers 50% savings for FoodShare participants. Offer applies to fresh fruit and veggies at Outpost's four Milwaukee-area...
This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. A jiggly blob of fresh burrata cheese rests on an heirloom tomato-arugula salad with basil pesto, honey, truffle oil and toasted pine nuts. This beauty is what I see when I open my carryout container and it seems somehow incongruous. Owners Pete (a former supper club exec chef) and Jess Ignatiev were originally set to open a restaurant, but then, well, COVID. They’ve carried over their passion for seasonal, farm-supporting cuisine to the lil kitchen inside this bright-yellow truck, dropping dazzling touches on simpler fare like burgers, fish (cod) fry and fried cheese curds. “We also like to do fun specials during the week,” says Jess, who says their own garden serves as inspiration.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two separate eviction hearings were held Monday in Waukesha County court for Window Select. Marcus Hirsch, the attorney representing Window Select, said that the company has come to an agreement to pay what they owe in order to avoid eviction. In two separate cases,...
Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
MILWAUKEE - People at Milwaukee's Brewers Point Apartments had a rough start to the week, waking up Monday morning, June 20 to find their cars had been broken into. The vandals went down the line on Commerce Street, smashing windows on early every vehicle in a row, leaving behind thousands in damage and headaches for many.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is known for many things, but it's the beer that brought the massive Viking Octantis cruise ship to the city. The ship is Viking's newest vessel set to explore the Great Lakes. Brew City is the starting point for the cruise. "People are friendly, and I think...
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home Available - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 story home right between Walkers Point and Bayview is ready for you to move in. Features 3 large bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms and HWF throughout. Kitchen includes CT floor, Thomasville cabs and SS appliances. Newer windows, in-floor heating, Includes fenced in backyard, with a garage, 2nd floor deck in back and balcony in front. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, a $75 water/sewer charge is billed monthly. We accept all housing vouchers, you must still meet all requirements listed below. If you would like to fill out an application please visit our website at www.duranterich.com.
June 18, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It’s friends and family day at Culver’s in Hartford, WI as the new custard restaurant prepares its staff to open a store at 1285 E. Sumner Street. There will be a ribbon-cutting in Hartford on Monday, June 20 around...
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Theran Wanta is putting new life into his hometown with Stingers Golf and Recreation. Theran reopened the old mini golf course and driving range that people have visited in West Bend for decades, Blue Dog. "People are sort of surprised when they meet me...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after multiple vehicles were broken into on Commerce Street overnight. Officials said the break-ins happened around 2:41 a.m. Monday, June 20. The suspect(s) caused damage to multiple vehicles in the parking lot of Brewer's Point Apartments. One man, whose vehicle was damaged,...
There's nothing better to help you cool off on a hot summer day than a refreshing margarita. For the most part, we had horrible weather during our spring. It really sucks because winter is so long and we all look forward to warmer temperatures and sunny skies. All we got was rain, wind, clouds, and cold. It wasn't very fun. Now, the summer conditions have finally arrived and it's like a punch to the gut. I would compare it to being in a big oven. We are all looking for ways to be the heat and I found an awesome solution.
SALEM LAKES, Wisc. — Deputies in Kenosha County, Wisconsin have recovered the body of a 22-year-old male swimmer submerged after jumping into Silver Lake on Thursday. Authorities say the body of Philip Shwaiko, a resident of Kenosha, was pulled from the water around 7:10 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Dive teams from Southeast Wisconsin and Northern […]
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee has issued a tap water boil advisory on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Officials say that the South Milwaukee Water Utility is experiencing issues related to storms earlier in the week. Please read the below document for complete details. SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis (CBS...
