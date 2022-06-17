ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Closures of MoPac Trail to Begin June 20

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 4 days ago

Beginning Monday, June 20, a portion of the MoPac Trail between “O” Street and Sycamore Drive will have temporary daily closures for a bridge repair project. The trail will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The bridge will reopen each afternoon and weekend. The project is expected to be completed by July 1.

Eastbound trail users may exit the trail near the bridge using the connector path north to Corporate Drive, then follow Corporate and Cherrywood drives east to Sycamore Drive, then travel south on Sycamore Drive to reconnect to the MoPac Trail.

For more information about Lincoln trails, visit lincoln.ne.gov/trails or contact Bobby Bartja, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, at 402-441-1652 or rbartja@lincoln.ne.gov.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
