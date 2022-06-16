At Least 6 West Michigan Wineries Perfect for a Summer Outing

Fuze Kitchen & Bar was one of the favorite stops to grab a beer and food in Downtown Kalamazoo and through ups and down, they were able to reopen during the pandemic, but it proved to have taken a toll, as it eventually closed. There's now signage up at the former location at 214 E. Michigan Ave where Fuze once was that says that a new restaurant called High Dive Kitchen & Bar will be coming soon, however, very little is known about it. There are whispers and rumors about some of the inner workings though, so here's what we've heard so far:

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO