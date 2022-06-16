ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

At Least 6 West Michigan Wineries Perfect for a Summer Outing

By Chelsea Rose
WKMI
WKMI
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A warm breeze on your face, your friends or family by your side, and a delicious glass of wine in hand. It sounds like a dream, right?. Here in Michigan, we are fortunate to have a number of different wineries that are perfect for your summer plans whether you're getting out...

wkmi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKMI

67? 74? 80? The Correct A/C Temp According to Kalamazoo Locals

I love it when people ask questions like this on social media. On Kalamazoo's Reddit page, u/KalamazooGuy269 asked the very vital question,. Hey Kalamazoo... Where do you set your thermostat? Now that we are facing some serious heat, I was just curious as to where you put your thermostat during these hot days, provided you have central air. Don't lie, tell the truth. Right now I set mine at 79 degrees.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Baroda, MI
City
Berrien Springs, MI
City
South Haven, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
Bridgman, MI
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Fennville, MI
WKMI

A Troll Makes Historic Drive Across The Mighty Mac

It was a "Troll" that made the historic drive. The 200-millionth vehicle has crossed the "Mighty Mac". A family trip to the Upper Peninsula caused Kurt Dalman to leap into Michigan’s annals of history. On Wednesday, June 15th, Dalman had left his Tawas City home and was driving his family northward across the Mackinac Bridge on a trip to Pictured Rocks. At 6:18 p.m., after paying the $4-dollar toll, he headed his 2021 Toyota Corolla towards St. Ignace. Upon reaching the toll plaza, on the shores of the Upper Peninsula, his family, wife Anna, and children Seth and Teresa were greeted by the staff of the Mackinac Bridge Authority and awarded a framed print of the bridge and a gift basket of local items.
SAINT IGNACE, MI
WKMI

“Top Chef” winner from Michigan, Kristen Kish, Joins New “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” Series on Netflix

If you've watched the new Iron Chef series on Netflix, you may recognize one of the new faces on the panel. Chef Kristen Kish has made her rounds in the culinary television world, appearing as one of three featured chefs on TruTV's "Fast Foodies," co-hosting the pilot season of "36 Hours" on The Travel Channel, and maybe most famously, winning season 10 of Bravo's "Top Chef."
KENTWOOD, MI
WKMI

Remembering Kalamazoo’s Howard Johnson’s, As the Last One Closes

If you ask longtime Kalamazoo residents about their favorite restaurants, there are few that bring more nostalgic reactions than (Battle Creek') Bill Knapp's and (nationally) Howard Johnson's. (CBS Sunday Morning via YouTube) A CBS Sunday Morning feature from a half-dozen years ago noted that in 1965 Howard Johnson's was the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Glass#Michigan Wine#Wine Tasting#West Michigan#Food Drink#Beverages#Round Barn Estate Located#Vineyard#Warner Vineyards#Lazy Ballerina Winery
WKMI

Nearly $19k Donated to SPCA of SW Michigan By Harding’s Market

This just goes to show that little acts of kindness can go a very long way. In May, Harding's Market in Kalamazoo dedicated their Round-Up month to the SPCA of SW Michigan. I searched Harding's Market's website for specific information about the Round-Ups they do and how exactly it works. While I was unable to find anything specific (which doesn't mean it's not there), I'm going to assume that customers were given the opportunity to round up on their bill with the excess going to a specific cause.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Kalamazoo’s Sarkozy’s Bakery Gets A New Owner

Sarkozy’s Bakery has been providing fresh baked goods to the Kalamazoo community since 1978. As Judy Sarkozy nears her 81st birthday, she began to wonder what the future of her beloved business would become. Many people may not remember, but Sarkozy and her bakery overcame a devastating fire in 2012, though she was near the age of retirement, with the help and love of the Kalamazoo community Sarkozy was able to rebuild. In hopes of preserving the strong business she made, a succession plan was set in place for the first time in 44 years.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

What do the Letters on Top of Kalamazoo Street Signs Mean?

Ever wonder what the letters and symbols mean on top of street signs in Downtown Kalamazoo? Wonder no more. While having breakfast at the Blue Dolphin in Downtown Kalamazoo last weekend I noticed the letter 'K' above the Burdick Street sign and the letter 'S' over the Cedar Street sign. I'm not sure how I've never noticed that before. I asked our waitress, she also had no idea. Driving around I found a street sign with the letter 'B' on top. We can safely rule out North, South, East, and West. So, what's going on here? It turns out, the letters represent which district of Kalamazoo you're in. Downtown Kalamazoo is divided into these six districts:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

High Dive Kitchen & Bar Opening Soon In Downtown Kalamazoo

Fuze Kitchen & Bar was one of the favorite stops to grab a beer and food in Downtown Kalamazoo and through ups and down, they were able to reopen during the pandemic, but it proved to have taken a toll, as it eventually closed. There's now signage up at the former location at 214 E. Michigan Ave where Fuze once was that says that a new restaurant called High Dive Kitchen & Bar will be coming soon, however, very little is known about it. There are whispers and rumors about some of the inner workings though, so here's what we've heard so far:
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKMI

Michigan Man Makes Perfect Midwest Meal in Middle of the Woods

This may be the most Midwestern thing I've seen on Tiktok. Recently, I came across a video from Old Time Hawkey, or @oldtimehawkey on Tiktok, where he demonstrates how he cooks a meal in the middle of the woods. Scrolling through his account, he seems to have several of these videos where he's cooking in the woods. They're actually, surprisingly, very relaxing and often tagged as "ASMR".
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Rainbow Lanes Is Paw Paw Is Closing After 62 Years

Paw Paw will soon be witness to a true passing of a landmark as the owners of Rainbow Lanes at 38656 W Red Arrow Hwy have announced they'll be closing and retiring after 62 years in business. The lanes first opened in 1959 and even managed to continue to operate through the pandemic, but the owners Chuck, PJ, Bill, and their families feel the time is right to bowl their last frame, as they recently announced on their Facebook:
PAW PAW, MI
WKMI

Look What I Found: A Forgotten Medicine Cabinet At Work in Kalamazoo

If you read my articles on here, you know I'm a big fan of Facebook pages like Vanished Kalamazoo and several others, like Michigan History and Memories of Chicago's Past. And it's always fun to see a post from someone who found an item or an unopened box from sometime in the middle of the past century. But it seems like it always happens to other people. Well, this time it happened to me.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Ways To Celebrate Juneteenth In Kalamazoo

As the weekend approaches, it is a special one for some of us, and we will be looking to celebrate. Way back long before any of us were born, African Americans gained their independence from slavery on June 19th, 1865 when word reached the last captured slave. This day is the longest African American holiday and is known as Juneteenth. The celebrations have become a staple of our culture as the years go on.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Borgess, Kalamazoo Public Library, Offer Heatwave Tips and Help

It's not like it's never been hot here, but, at the same time, the heatwave that is hitting southwest Michigan is a bit extreme, especially for mid-June, with forecasters expecting, if not triple-digit air temperatures, then triple-digits heat indices. If you're in an extremely hot location, there are several options,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

The Best Dog-Friendly Hiking Trails Near Allegan County

Now that summer is here, it's finally time to get to exploring the great outdoors and everything Pure Michigan has to offer. As we know, there is no shortage of stunning views here in the Mitten! Though many are accessible to all, like Sleeping Bear Dunes, some are hidden and remote and require a bit of a trek to get to-- we promise it's worth it in the end!
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy