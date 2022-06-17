9 waterfalls within 3 hours of Charlotte that you can see this weekend

North Carolina is home to hundreds of waterfalls — enough for a lifetime of day hikes from Charlotte.

We’ve narrowed down the pool for you with 9 of our favorites within three hours of Uptown.

Location: Pisgah National Forest.

Distance from Charlotte: 2 hours, 20 minutes.

Hike details: An easy five-minute walk.

What you should know: Arrive early to avoid the crowds at this popular spot.

Location: West Fork, Tuckasegee River

Distance from Charlotte: 2 hours, 20 minutes

Hike details: A moderately challenging two-mile hike

What you should know: When the water is high, this hike has several slippery steps, but that just makes it all the more rewarding. Wear your hiking boots.

Location: South Mountain State Park

Distance from Charlotte: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Hike details: You can reach the big falls about a mile into your hike, but keep going for a challenging 2.7-mile loop.

What you should know: Follow the winding boardwalk for the best views of the falls and then use the railing to prop up your phone for a picture.

Location: Balsam Grove along the North Fork French Broad River.

Distance from Charlotte: 2 hours, 40 minutes.

Hike details: An easy half-mile hike.

What you should know: See three waterfalls in less than a mile. The falls are all located around the Living Waters Ministry so you’ll see inspirational phrases and Bible verses as you walk.

Location: Great Smoky Mountains

Distance from Charlotte: 3 hours

Hike details: An easy two-mile walk will get you to three waterfalls. Continue your hike for two-and-half more miles with the Indian Creek Loop for a bit more of a challenge.

What you should know: This hike is close to Bryson City. After your hike, stop by Mountain Layers Brewing for a craft beer on the rooftop.

Location: Pisgah National Forest

Distance from Charlotte: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Hike details: Easy half-mile walk.

What you should know: Drive right up to view this popular falls. If you want a closer look, head down to the creek.

Location: Nantahala National Forest

Distance from Charlotte: 2 hours, 40 minutes

Hike details: 3 miles

What you should know: Arrive early in the day to catch a rainbow peeking through the waterfall’s mist.

Location: Pisgah National Forest.

Distance from Charlotte: 2 hours, 10 minutes.

Hike details: An easy park and walk right up.

What you should know: This area just reopened in April 2022 after a tropical storm forced its closure in August 2021. Arrive early as this popular swimming hole fills up fast. There’s a $5 registration fee per person, too.

Location: DuPont State Forest

Distance from Charlotte: 2 hours

Hike details: Easy 0.3-mile walk from the Hooker Falls Access Area .

What you should know: Located about a half-mile hike from High Falls, you may recognize this waterfall from the movie “Last of the Mohicans.”

