9 waterfalls within 3 hours of Charlotte that you can see this weekend
North Carolina is home to hundreds of waterfalls — enough for a lifetime of day hikes from Charlotte.
We’ve narrowed down the pool for you with 9 of our favorites within three hours of Uptown.
[Related Axios guide: 12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte ]
(1) Elk River Falls
Location: Pisgah National Forest.
Distance from Charlotte: 2 hours, 20 minutes.
Hike details: An easy five-minute walk.
What you should know: Arrive early to avoid the crowds at this popular spot.
(2) High Falls
Location: West Fork, Tuckasegee River
Distance from Charlotte: 2 hours, 20 minutes
Hike details: A moderately challenging two-mile hike
What you should know: When the water is high, this hike has several slippery steps, but that just makes it all the more rewarding. Wear your hiking boots.
(3) High Shoals Falls
Location: South Mountain State Park
Distance from Charlotte: 1 hour, 15 minutes
Hike details: You can reach the big falls about a mile into your hike, but keep going for a challenging 2.7-mile loop.
What you should know: Follow the winding boardwalk for the best views of the falls and then use the railing to prop up your phone for a picture.
Related Axios guide: The 16 best hikes around Charlotte
(4) Bird Rock Falls
Location: Balsam Grove along the North Fork French Broad River.
Distance from Charlotte: 2 hours, 40 minutes.
Hike details: An easy half-mile hike.
What you should know: See three waterfalls in less than a mile. The falls are all located around the Living Waters Ministry so you’ll see inspirational phrases and Bible verses as you walk.
(5) Deep Creek Falls
Location: Great Smoky Mountains
Distance from Charlotte: 3 hours
Hike details: An easy two-mile walk will get you to three waterfalls. Continue your hike for two-and-half more miles with the Indian Creek Loop for a bit more of a challenge.
What you should know: This hike is close to Bryson City. After your hike, stop by Mountain Layers Brewing for a craft beer on the rooftop.
(6) Looking Glass Falls
Location: Pisgah National Forest
Distance from Charlotte: 2 hours, 10 minutes
Hike details: Easy half-mile walk.
What you should know: Drive right up to view this popular falls. If you want a closer look, head down to the creek.
(7) Rainbow Falls
Location: Nantahala National Forest
Distance from Charlotte: 2 hours, 40 minutes
Hike details: 3 miles
What you should know: Arrive early in the day to catch a rainbow peeking through the waterfall’s mist.
Related Axios guide: Brevard getaway: Stay off-the-grid and explore North Carolina’s “land of waterfalls”
(8) Sliding Rock
Location: Pisgah National Forest.
Distance from Charlotte: 2 hours, 10 minutes.
Hike details: An easy park and walk right up.
What you should know: This area just reopened in April 2022 after a tropical storm forced its closure in August 2021. Arrive early as this popular swimming hole fills up fast. There’s a $5 registration fee per person, too.
(9) Triple Falls
Location: DuPont State Forest
Distance from Charlotte: 2 hours
Hike details: Easy 0.3-mile walk from the Hooker Falls Access Area .
What you should know: Located about a half-mile hike from High Falls, you may recognize this waterfall from the movie “Last of the Mohicans.”
Full guide: This 3-mile hike through a 10,400-acre forest features three waterfalls — as seen in Hunger Games and Last of the Mohicans
This guide was first published in 2016 and last updated in June 2022.
The post 9 waterfalls within 3 hours of Charlotte that you can see this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte .
Comments / 2