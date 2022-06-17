ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Here's What the Newest CDC COVID Risk Map Shows for NY

By Jennifer Millman
NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 outlook across New York state has vastly improved, with just two of its 62 counties now considered at high risk for community COVID spread, according to the CDC's latest risk update. It marks a total reversal from this time last month, when all but eight -- or...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 18

Calvin Huddleston
4d ago

I just read another article where ny is wondering what to do with all the left over sanitizer but this just goes to show it should still be used.

Reply
10
Just sayin'!
4d ago

As long as invaders are coming over the borders in droves I don’t want to hear about Covid or taking away guns!

Reply(1)
14
Independent Choice
4d ago

Enough already with this nonsense. Just finish paving our roads that are long overdue.

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nature.com

Social distancing and mask-wearing could avoid recurrent stay-at-home restrictions during COVID-19 respiratory pandemic in New York City

Stay-at-home restrictions such as closure of non-essential businesses were effective at reducing SARS-CoV-2 transmission in New York City (NYC) in the spring of 2020. Relaxation of these restrictions was desirable for resuming economic and social activities, but could only occur in conjunction with measures to mitigate the expected resurgence of new infections, in particular social distancing and mask-wearing. We projected the impact of individuals' adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing on the duration, frequency, and recurrence of stay-at-home restrictions in NYC. We applied a stochastic discrete time-series model to simulate community transmission and household secondary transmission in NYC. The model was calibrated to hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and COVID-attributable deaths over March"“July 2020 after accounting for the distribution of age and chronic health conditions in NYC. We projected daily new infections and hospitalizations up to May 31, 2021 under the different levels of adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing after relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions. We assumed that the relaxation of stay-at-home policies would occur in the context of adaptive reopening, where a new hospitalization rate of"‰â‰¥"‰2 per 100,000 residents would trigger reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions while a new hospitalization rate of"‰â‰¤"‰0.8 per 100,000 residents would trigger relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions. Without social distancing and mask-wearing, simulated relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions led to epidemic resurgence and necessary reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions within 42Â days. NYC would have stayed fully open for 26% of the time until May 31, 2021, alternating reinstatement and relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions in four cycles. At a low (50%) level of adherence to mask-wearing, NYC would have needed to implement stay-at-home restrictions between 8% and 32% of the time depending on individual adherence to social distancing. At moderate to high levels of adherence to mask-wearing without social distancing, NYC would have needed to implement stay-at-home restrictions. In threshold analyses, avoiding reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions required a minimum of 60% adherence to mask-wearing at 50% adherence to social distancing. With low adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing, reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions in NYC was inevitable. High levels of adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing could have attributed to avoiding recurrent surges without reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Here are the top 10 best neighborhoods to live on Staten Island, according to new ranking

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island has a reputation for always being the “forgotten” borough — and a new ranking continues to prove that. Niche recently ranked the best places to live across the United States, providing a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. It takes into account several key factors of a location, such as the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
96.9 WOUR

This Is The Poorest Town in New York State

The disparity between the wealthiest Americans and the poorest Americans continues to rise in this country. What this looks like varies from state to state, and from town to town. Unfortunately, every state has to have a "poorest town." It's just the nature of things. But what does it mean...
KASER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
NBC New York

NYC Rent Guidelines Board Vote Looms as Many NYers Brace for Possible Rent Hikes

Tuesday night will prove a key night in the battle over New York City rent hikes, with the question being: how much more will some residents end up paying for their rent?. The Legal Aid Society is demanding a rent freeze ahead of the NYC Rent Guidelines Board's final vote Tuesday night -- a vote that will impact millions of people in rent-stabilized apartments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Are Digital License Plates Coming to New York?

The next step New York vehicle owners may be taking in the digital age involves a revolutionary new license plate. Welcome to the future. Reviver, a company that launched back in 2009 has recently announced that its campaign to digitize license plates on cars and trucks was just approved by the state of Michigan. Michigan now joins California and Arizona as the only 3 states that have approved the technology to date, but the company says they're "in the process" of approval with at least 10 others... is new York next?
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Long Island#Downstate New York#Covid#Ny#Western New York
WIBX 950

These Are the 13 Richest Billionaire Women in New York [Photos]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. Almost one million millionaires live in NYC in 2018, according to a report released by Wealth-X. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world, with 724 of them living in the United States. There are 99 billionaires who live in New York, according to Newsweek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. schools are locking kids in padded rooms. Are they breaking the law?

Ana Rivera has lost count of how many times teachers locked away her son. It started in pre-K when he was shut inside the principal’s office after he would not calm down in class. It escalated in elementary school when the Passaic County boy, who was diagnosed with autism, was routinely dragged into a room the size of closet and locked inside.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wabcradio.com

2 Dead in Separate Mass Shootings in NYC and DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Washington, D.C., say a 15-year-old boy was shot to death and three adults, including a police officer, were wounded after a musical event lacking a permit erupted into chaos. The shooting took place Sunday night near 14th and U Streets NW, about 2 miles...
WASHINGTON, DC
wiltonbulletin.com

Hundreds of flights canceled in NY, NJ and CT, data shows

Airlines canceled hundreds of flights coming and going from the tri-state area Friday and Saturday, according to flight tracking data. FlightAware, which tracks flights around the globe, reported 250 outgoing flights and 275 incoming flights canceled to and from LaGuardia, Newark Liberty International and John F. Kennedy International airports Friday.
LIFESTYLE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Break This Law Every Single Day

I'm not from this state but I've officially been a New York resident for about 5 years now. If there's one thing I have learned during my time in New York it is that the drivers are are of a different breed. I am originally from the Midwest and the stereotype for New Yorkers is that we're rude and always in a hurry to get somewhere. I will say that I've met my share of rude people here but I wouldn't say there aren't more than anywhere else I have lived. The second part is true though. New Yorkers generally seem to be in a hurry. That observation is not just limited to New York City. I've noticed the need for speed in the Capital Region as well as here in the Hudson Valley. Everything moves faster here. Speed and efficiency is great for service at a restaurant but when it is on the roadways it can cause some issues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Girl Scouts Cookie Scam Sparks Uproar on Long Island

Police are investigating nearly a dozen cases of residents not getting the Girl Scouts cookies they ordered in at least seven Long Island communities this month, authorities say. So far, Suffolk County police say they've gotten 11 reports of cookie fraud from residents in Lake Ronkonkoma, Bohemia, Shirley, North Patchogue,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
eastnewyork.com

Charles Barron Protégé Aligns With So-Called Gentrifiers Who Have No Connection to East New York

Charles Barron, who became popular because of his roots in the Black Panther Party and the Black Power Movement, has now seemed to have moved as far from the Black Power Movement as you can get. Barron and his protégé, Keron Alleyne, who is running for NY State Assembly in the 60th District, have aligned themselves with the DSA (Democratic Socialists of America), an organization that many people say are filled with people who are interested in taking over political seats in neighborhoods that they feel are on the cusp of gentrification.
BROOKLYN, NY
cityandstateny.com

Chaos at Rikers is partly due to COVID-19 quarantines. So why is the complex quarantining people for longer than the CDC recommends?

Detainees at the New York City Department of Correction’s Rikers Island admissions center are subjected to overcrowding, violence, understaffing and unsanitary conditions that have become increasingly severe in recent months, Board of Correction members who recently visited the facility said at a meeting this week. While the DOC has attributed the overcrowding, in part, to COVID-19 protocols requiring all newly admitted detainees to quarantine for at least 10 days, the policy is outside the scope of standard recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What’s more, many detainees languish in squalid conditions for longer than 10 days before being released into general population housing, BOC members said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy