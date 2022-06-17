ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, TN

West TN Lane Closure June 15-22, 2022

tn.gov
 4 days ago

To subscribe to the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body. District 47 - West TN – Northern. Wednesday, June 15...

www.tn.gov

wnbjtv.com

1972 Time capsule contents revealed at city hall

JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Today’s event at city hall in Jackson has been 50 years in the making. The contents of the sesquicentennial time capsule for 1972 were revealed at city hall, the journey to this moment has been a bumpy one for the time capsule committee. The committee knew...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Former West Tennessee Healthcare Director Sentenced To Federal Prison

Jackson, TN – Melanie Haste, 62, formerly of Trenton, Tennessee, has been sentenced to 18 months. in federal prison for wire fraud. Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Attorney,. announced the sentence today. According to the information presented in court, from 2012 until 2020, Haste served as the. Director...
TRENTON, TN
radionwtn.com

Kentucky Headhunters Go Hunting Dinner At Paris Landing Lodge

Buchanan, Tenn.–The Kentucky Headhunters went hunting for some dinner before their appearance Friday night at The Breakers and found it at the new Lodge at Paris Landing. The Kentucky Headhunters performed as part of the four-day annual Tennessee River Jam. In photo are Hostess Simone Travis and two co-workers, Jordan and Lisa.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Oakland Shop, Contents Destroyed By Fire

Oakland, Tenn.–Firefighters from five departments battled a blaze that resulted in a shop being destroyed Sunday. The Oakland Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 1:20 p.m. to 4465 Clifty Rd. and on arrival, they found the shop fully engulfed. Fire Chief James Martin said the fire was spreading toward...
OAKLAND, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Tony Mosley Sentenced to Prison for 2019 Stabbing Death

A Union City man has been sentenced for the stabbing death of a UT-Martin student in 2019. On Monday, Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham sentenced 34 year old Tony Markee Mosley to 25 years in prison. The sentence comes after an Obion County jury found Mosley guilty of second degree...
UNION CITY, TN
Marshall County Daily

Suspect(s): Cody L. Teneyck, 30, of Paris, TN, arrested on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment

Comer Honors Kathy O’Nan, Mayor of Mayfield, on the House Floor. McCracken County Fair postponed until July Paducah/McCracken Co, KY. Paducah Man Charged With Methamphetamine Trafficking. Kentucky State Police Conducting Death Investigation in Trigg County. Online registration open for Marshall County students for 2022-23 school year. Pursley selected to...
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Family Business In UC Is Next Stop For UTM Grad

MARTIN, Tenn. – Benjamin Beard has been called a renaissance man on more than one occasion in his life. His constant involvement and wide skill set have made him a well-known name at the University of Tennessee at Martin. He earned double degrees in accounting and finance on May 7 when he participated in UT Martin’s commencement ceremony at the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center on the main campus.
MARTIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Home is where his God is

When Travis Cottrell relocated from Jackson, Tennessee in mid-2020 to become worship pastor at the main campus of the multi-site, 13,000-member Brentwood Baptist Church, he said “it felt like home immediately.”. COVID restrictions and social distancing were still in place, and he was temporarily leaving his family behind so...
BRENTWOOD, TN
radionwtn.com

Thousands “Jam” In Downtown Paris As Tennessee River Jam Kicks Off

Paris, Tenn.–Forget that the heat index was way over 100 degrees, for the 5,000-5,500 people who “jammed” into downtown Paris last night, it was party time as the Marshall Tucker Band kicked off this year’s Tennessee River Jam. Opening acts were 24 Seven and Johnny Mac, with food trucks galore around the courtsquare. Jumbo television screens were set up for those who didn’t get right up to the stage last night and everyone sang along to “Can’t You See?”, “Heard It In A Love Song” and more. The “Jam” features four days of music and nine venues with 35 artists. Artists who will be performing at a wide selection of local venues over the four days include the Kentucky Headhunters, Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy, Darryl Worley, Paula Bridges Band, Paul Thorn, Ray Lewis, Rockin’ Randall, Scott Myatt and Steve Short, Almost Famous, Clayton Q and more. Friday’s venues include Ace’s, Pepper’s Automotive, Eiffel Tower Park, Dew Drop Inn, Blues Landing, The Breakers and LL’s.
PARIS, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Summer Arts and Crafts Festival at Blue Bank Resort

The Summer Arts and Crafts Festival at Blue Bank Resort is ongoing today and tomorrow at Reelfoot Lake. The festival features many handcrafted item vendors, food, gifts and musical entertainment. The festival is open to the public and is located on Lake Drive in Hornbeak. Live broadcast from the festival...
HORNBEAK, TN
WREG

Formerly incarcerated woman uses entrepreneurship to inspire others

Everyday Lexie Aufdenkamp opens the doors of Rich Hair Academy in Dyersburg, Tennessee, with the mission to inspire. “You know with a background like mine, I know other people feel like they can’t do or live out their childhood dreams but you know I am doing that,” said Aufdenkamp. Before becoming a successful entrepreneur, Aufdenkamp […]
DYERSBURG, TN
radionwtn.com

Sara Evans Wows In Sold Out Dixie Show

Huntingdon, Tenn.–Sara Evans wowed the crowd in her sold out show Friday at The Dixie in Huntingdon. The people at the Dixie said, “Our love for the talented Sara Evans grew “A Little Bit Stronger” after tonight’s performance! We’re very honored to have her back on our Hal Holbrook stage & hope she’ll join us again soon!” (Dixie photo).
HUNTINGDON, TN
UPI News

Possible alligator sighting reported in Kentucky pond

June 2 (UPI) -- Parks officials in a Kentucky county are warning visitors to be cautious after a man fishing in a pond reported spotting an alligator swimming. The official Facebook page for Mike Miller Park in Benton said visitors to the facility should use caution after "a possible alligator sighting in the pond."
BENTON, KY

