Audacy partners with Newsy and Court TV, expanding news and legal listening experiences

Audacy is continuing its dedication to bringing listeners the best and most objective audio content available.

Today, Audacy is proud to announce new audio partnerships with Newsy and Court TV that adds even more compelling and informative legal and current events content to our already massive array of listening experiences.

Court TV

Court TV is devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials.

Featuring original series with top legal journalists, in addition to engaging specials, Court TV remains one of television’s most iconic brands.

Newsy

Newsy delivers the objective, fact-based reporting Americans seek. Newsy elevates the stories of those affected by the news, establishing an emotional link for viewers with the people and places at the heart of their coverage. Newsy is dedicated to bringing audiences the context and information necessary to understand the issues that matter most.

Audacy's multi-platform audio content features the country’s best collection of news, music and sports brands, and premium podcasts. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them.

