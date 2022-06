Creating a small “lawn” with our California native Carex pansa which is a sedge. It is drought tolerant, can be cut back to stay low with trimming. It requires low water but looks best with 2x weekly irritation that meets the current water restriction requirements. Grows best in morning to early afternoon full sun. Sun all day under our drought would not make for ideal conditions for growth. The gravel pathways allow for less irrigation while adding accessibility and visual balance. There is a small water feature that the birds visit every day. Off to the rear of the garden room is an oak woodland garden comprised of all California native plants. The pink is the California native Heuchera ‘Rosada’. [Photo courtesy of Wynne Wilson, Principal Designer/Terra Design]

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO