WWE

Jeff Hardy's scheduled brain scan led to change in AEW Tag Team title plans

By Ian Carey
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hardys had been set to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships before Jeff Hardy was scheduled for a brain scan. Bryan Alvarez noted on the Bryan & Vinny & Jonathan Show that plans changed after concerns were raised about Jeff following the Hardys vs. Young Bucks match at Double...

The Spun

Ric Flair Reacts To Death Of 2 Longtime WWE Figures

The WWE universe is reeling from the death of two former officials. On Saturday, the company confirmed that David Hebner passed away at age 73. The following day, Tim White died at age 68. Wrestling legend Ric Flair mourned the loss of Hebner and White. "I'm saddened to hear about...
WWE
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
Popculture

AEW's Jeff Hardy Arrested on Multiple Charges

Jeff Hardy has been arrested again. According to Marc Middleton of Wrestling Headlines, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and former WWE star was arrested in Volusia County, Florida on Sunday night. He was booked on charges of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. As of this writing, Hardy is incarcerated at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona, Beach, Florida, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wrestlingrumors.net

RUMOR KILLER On Triple H And Stephanie McMahon’s Issues

Not so fast? To say that WWE is in a state of flux backstage would be a huge understatement. There have been all kinds of changes with a lot of people, including those who help run the company. As usual, a lot of those changes involve the McMahons, including Stephanie McMahon and her husband Triple H. It turns out that those things might not be as bad as they seem.
WWE
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
Bryan Alvarez
Wrestling World

New details on Stephanie McMahon's status

In the last month, we have reported how Stephanie McMahon, vice president of WWE, a family company for three generations now, wanted to temporarily abandon her role in the management to take a break, to be able to spend time with the family, to fix some problems at the moment not yet well defined nor declared in a personal way.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Reportedly Arrested Over Domestic Violence Charges

That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the world and some of them are among the most larger than life characters that you will find in any form of entertainment. Watching them on television can be a lot of fun and you do not know what you might get to see from one week to the next. However, these wrestlers have lives once the cameras turn off as well and now one of them is having a serious issue.
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
#Combat#Aew Tag Team#Jurassic Express#The Young Bucks
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

What was WWE referee Tim White’s cause of death?

Former long time World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) referee Tim White died at the age of 68 on June 19, 2022. The legendary official spent almost 25 years working with the WWE. Who was Tim White?. Tim White - real name Timothy Rhys White, was born on March 25, 1954 in...
WWE
The Spun

Look: WWE World Reacts To 2 Heartbreaking Deaths

The WWE world is mourning over the tragic deaths announced this weekend. Two longtime WWE referees have died this weekend, the wrestling foundation announced. On Saturday, the WWE announced that longtime referee Dave Hebner had died. He was only 73 years old. More tragedy struck the WWE referee community on...
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on Randy Orton's injury

During an episode of Monday Night Raw staged a few Mondays ago, Matt Riddle, former tag team champion of Monday Night Raw, who's now dealing with the absence of his tag team partner Randy Orton wanted also explain why his partner is absent. Apparently, Orton's struggling with a fairly annoying...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (6/20)

As the Road to Money In the Bank continues, tonight’s WWE RAW will be broadcast live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Riddle is being advertised by the arena and the WWE Events website for tonight’s show, just days after losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is advertised in the arena as a dark main event.
LINCOLN, NE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling World Reacts To Ezekiel And Elias Segment On WWE Raw

WWE took the Ezekiel – Elias – Kevin Owens storyline to new heights on Monday’s “Raw,” and fans and wrestlers alike loved every second of it. Prior to the Elias concert, WWE aired a special backstage encounter between the two brothers, which was apparently doctored to look like they were both sitting in the same room. Once Elias’ concert started, an irate Owens interrupted to question the legitmacy of the brothers’ meeting, claiming that they used CGI effects to deceive the WWE Universe. However, Owens would grow even more annoyed when Ezekiel popped up on the Titantron from the backstage area with Elias still in the ring. Thereafter Elias got the audience to sing along to a song that went “Kevin Owens is a liar,” which led to Owens tossing the guitar out of the ring. Elias retaliated by striking Owens with his signature jumping knee followed by a guitar shot to the back.
WWE
Popculture

Rhea Ripley Injured, Pulled From Money in the Bank Match Against Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley is apparently injured and will no longer face Bianca Belair at WWE's next Money in the Bank premium live event. The news that Ripley would be pulled from the Raw Women's Championship match broke only minutes before Monday Night Raw via a show rundown obtained by Fightful Select. At the very start of the broadcast, Belair confirmed the news but did not elaborate on exactly what was going on with her intended adversary.
WWE
Wrestling World

Drew McIntyre: He’s the reason I’m back in WWE

Drew McIntyre returned to the WWE after many years of absence. He also discovered the reason why he returned to the ring, and Triple H has a lot of credit for that “He’s the reason I’m back in WWE 100 percent,” McIntyre said, as quoted by Wrestling Inc.
ComicBook

Seth Rollins' Reaction to Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Part VI Gives WWE Fans Hope for SummerSlam 2022

Roman Reigns successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on this week's Friday Night SmackDown, only to be immediately attacked by Brock Lesnar. It was quickly announced that the pair would clash in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam 2022 next month, which was met with overwhelming negativity from online fans given how many times Reigns vs. Lesnar has happened in recent years. For those counting at home, this will be the sixth time the two have wrestled for WWE's top prize one-on-one (third in the past calendar year) and ninth if you count multi-man matches.
WWE

