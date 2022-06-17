Learn the Art and Meaning of Native American Hoop Dance
Native American hoop dancer Eric Hernandez will be teaching hoop dancing on Saturday, June 18, at the front lawn of the Altadena Main Library, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Hernandez, who traces his roots to the...
Pasadena’s new yoga studio Archetype is offering yogaists a brilliant opportunity to take the Yoga experience to a higher level with a master class from Katonah Yoga veteran Abby Galvin this Wednesday. Galvin is a veteran in the Katonah Yoga community. She practiced alongside its founder Nevine Michaan for...
Principal Pops Conductor Michael Feinstein kicks off the Pasadena POPS 2022 Rusnak Summer Concert series outdoors at the Arboretum next Saturday, June 25 with Sway with Me: Latin Rhythm and Swing. The POPS season opener will explore the interchange between American and Latin sound throughout the years, and will have the audience swaying and swinging under the stars to songs like Brazil, Sway, I Love Lucy and Girl from Ipanema made famous by Carmen Miranda, Desi Arnaz, Pink Martini and more, all in symphonic sound by Pasadena’s premier orchestra.
Spotlight was on St. Gregory A. & M. Hovsepian School seventh graders! They had a blast at Universal Studios recently! The Seventh graders had an amazing time specially after finding out how movies are made and see movie and TV sets from their favorite shows. There was a lot to see at Universal. The park has some of the best rides they had this summer… it’s a fantastic place and they can’t wait to go back.
Pasadena’s MUSE/IQUE, known for creating radically engaging live music experiences accessible for all, continues its 2021-2022 season, L.A. Composed: A Festival of Los Angeles Music, with “Route 66 and Highway 1” on Wednesday and Thursday, June 22 and 23, 7:30 p.m. The show will be at Caltech’s...
Laemmle Theatres President Greg Laemmle will host a final farewell ride tribute to the Pasadena Playhouse 7 movie theatre from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. The bicycle ride will start at Union Station in Los Angeles. “After 23 years operating the Playhouse 7, it is time...
When Tim Dodd, CEO and co-founder of the Sweet Flower cannabis store chain and Pasadena’s newest dispensary, arrived in the US from New Zealand decades ago, he carried with him two things: a backpack and $50,000 in debt. Now his six-store chain is one of the most prominent cannabis...
The Altadena Guild’s recent Home & Garden Tour, Festival de Mendocino Lane, enjoyed record crowds and record revenue to benefit Huntington Health and Huntington Medical Research Institutes (HMRI). The weather was magnificent as over 1200 guests strolled on this iconic Altadena street and enjoyed touring four magnificent homes and...
Friends of Melva Newman, social worker, psychotherapist and professor of social work at Cal State LA, Cal Poly Pomona, Pepperdine, CSU Northridge, and Pacific Oaks College, will gather together in a Celebration of Life in her memory on Saturday, June 25, via Zoom. Melva Newman died in her home on...
The Yorba Cemetery in Yorba Linda, CABluesnote on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license. I always enjoyed Yorba Linda. A city with a small town community, smiling faces, just a nice place to live and be. Just outside of Los Angeles, (27 miles to be more exact), Yorba Linda has earned its reputation as "one of the best small cities in America". But did you also know it was haunted?
Photo courtesy PEN (click on image to enlarge) Pasadena Education Network (PEN) recently hosted Parents or caregivers of PUSD children with special education needs recently at an informal adult get together to celebrate and finishing another year! Attendees met friends, made new ones, and shared resources. There was Light brunch and mimosas at the home of Ms. Laura Diaz Allen, PUSD parent and PEN Family Engagement Director.
Late Friday night, vandals damaged the props and sets of the Redlands Theatre Festival in Prospect Park, the festival’s supporters say. Members had just celebrated their 50th anniversary hours before the destruction. Candice Stewart, creative director of the festival, surveyed the damage. “That was completely smashed in. Doors were...
John Muir High School congratulates the Class of 2022! You’ve persevered and been relentless in your pursuit of excellence. The Class of 2022 graduated Wednesday, June 1st with distinction. Distinction not only in the academic and playing fields, but the students also showed strength and perseverance during two-plus years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Class of 2022 demonstrated traits of resiliency to forge new paths. It’s time for them to go into the world and make an impact, one action at a time. PUSD is so proud of you! Watch the ceremony.
Summer events have roared back post-pandemic, and with the Fourth of July just around the corner, that means fireworks shows, parades, and family fun!. Torrance is inviting its residents to enjoy a 25-minute fireworks show on Monday, July 4 starting at 9 p.m. The show will feature patriotic music to complement 1,220 shells being fired, and can be seen the West Parking Lot of the LA County Court House, 825 Maple Ave., and at the LA Galaxy Sports Complex, 555 Maple Ave. Attendance is first come, first serve at both locations, where food, tobacco products, folding chairs with straight legs or spikes, canopies, glass containers, and aluminum cans will be prohibited. The show will also be broadcast live on Spectrum channel 3, Frontier FiOS channel 31, on YouTube.com/TorranceCitiCABLE and TorranceCA.Gov/CABLE.
Pasadena officially celebrated the Juneteenth holiday with a bash Saturday at Robinson Park featuring live music, food, and dozens of community resource tables. It was the first such celebration following the two-year pandemic which prevented such large gatherings. Mayor Victor Gordo said in an email to community members last week...
Each month, Pasadena Beautiful Tree Program Chair Emina Darakjy presents a ‘tree of the month’ in order to educate Pasadenans about the trees around them. Many people drive by trees they admire, but have no idea what they are called, or what their growing habits are. Pasadena Beautiful was founded in 1960 by a group of volunteers who saw a need to beautify their city and enhance its tree canopy.
From sweet lattes to mouth watering sliders here are some Black owned restaurants to support this Juneteenth and every other day around LA. Serves coffee, specialty lattes, tea and various food items. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Address: 170 North La Brea Avenue Inglewood, CA, 90301. Sip...
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach will soon unveil its newest beach attraction just in time to kickstart summer. Wibit, an inflatable aquatic playground, opens to the public on June 25 - and it's completely free!. It is configured in an eight-shape, connecting multiple floating play structures including a springboard...
Tiffany and Shops, a 28,421-square-foot Tiffany & Co., Crate & Barrel and House of Hoops (Foot Locker)-anchored street-front retail property have been sold to a joint venture of Los Angeles-based Blatteis & Schnur and Hayward, California-based The Felson Companies for $52,250,000. The properties are located in Old Pasadena near Colorado...
