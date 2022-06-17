ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Center Stage! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dons Beatles Top Dancing to Doja Cat’s ‘Elvis’ Movie Song ‘Vegas’

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

She has not left the building! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt donned a Beatles top while dancing to the new Doja Cat song “Vegas” featured on the Elvis movie soundtrack.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ’s 16-year-old daughter showed off her major skills in the clip that was shared via YouTube on Sunday, June 12. Shiloh, however, doesn’t appear until more than two minutes into the video, taking center stage in the process. The teen rocked an all-black comfy outfit and sneakers and effortlessly moved to the fast-paced tune, barely breaking a sweat by the end.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is Brad Pitt's Mini-Me! See Photos of the Look-Alike Duo

Over the past three weeks, the young dancing queen appeared in separate videos at the Millennium dance studio in Los Angeles, breaking down to Ed Sheeran ’s single “Shivers” and Lizzo ’s TikTok hit “About Damn Time .”

An insider previously told In Touch that Shiloh is a “natural dancer,” adding that her famous parents are “impressed” and “couldn’t be prouder.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2zzI_0gE0hHU800

“Shiloh is a typical 16-year-old and she’s expressing herself in so many ways,” the source explained. “Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it. She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important. She likes all styles of dance but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”

Although Angelina, 47, and Brad, 58, are two of the most highly acclaimed actors in Hollywood, the insider noted that “neither she nor Brad have that talent” when it comes to dance like their daughter does.

“Shiloh can really move,” the source added.

The teenager was seen on numerous public occasions with her mom toward the end of 2021, tagging along to Angie’s Eternals international film events . Shiloh even upcycled a few of the Salt actress’ old dresses, including a black-and-white Dior frock . Nevertheless, she debuted her own style at an October 2021 London afterparty with Angie by wearing an edgy periwinkle blue graphic jacket, black shorts and Converse Chuck All-Star sneakers.

Brad Pitt and Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Cutest Moments in Photos

The following month, a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style that Shiloh received a “ couple offers ” in the modeling industry. However, the source added that Angelina wasn’t “pushing” her daughter to get involved in anything. Also, the Academy Award-winning actress “will guide her as best she can” even though she “knows Shiloh has a good head on her shoulders.”

“Angie’s been there, she knows better than most the pitfalls of being a child of a celebrity,” the source noted in November 2021. “Angie is all about protecting her kids. Brad knows his kids are in good hands.”

Comments / 2

Related
PopSugar

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shows Off Her Dance Moves to the Tune of Doja Cat's "Vegas"

At 16, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt might have already found her calling: dance. On June 12, Jolie-Pitt, who's become a hit in the TikTok dance community for her impressive choreography routines, joined the Millennium Dance Complex squad to perform a routine set to Doja Cat's "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack. Casually dressed in an oversize Beatles T-shirt and Nike sweats, Jolie-Pitt slipped seamlessly into the routine, choreographed by Hamilton Evans, and showed off her promising dance moves.
THEATER & DANCE
d1softballnews.com

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Vivienne, has grown and shows it in these images

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They were one of the most acclaimed couples in Hollywood for more than a decade, being in the focus of flashes and cameras. It was in the year 2004 when the actors fell in love while co-starring “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”which meant a controversy at the time since Jolie had just filed for divorce from Billy Bob Thornton and pitt he was separating from Jennifer Aniston.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Elvis
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Lizzo
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Mini Me#Tiktok
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle poses with baby daughter Lili at her first birthday party

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her baby daughter Lili at home in Windsor at the little girl's intimate first birthday party. Prince Harry and Meghan's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, shared the black-and-white group photo on Instagram which also featured his wife and daughters. "It was such...
WORLD
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was iconic for so many reasons. The 53-year-old former Friends star – who looked stunning in a cut-out black jumpsuit, by the way – appeared on the 64-year-old comedian’s last ever show on Thursday, May 26th, after being a guest on the first ever episode of the show 19 years ago, and gave one of her most candid interviews ever!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Jennifer Lopez’s Skin In Her Latest Selfie On Instagram: ‘I Swear You Never Age’

The ever-stunning Jennifer Lopez recently shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself on Instagram to promote her skincare brand, JLo Beauty, and fans are absolutely losing it over the quality of her skin—she looks so flawless, we have to wonder if she’s ever going to age! We see absolutely no sign of wrinkles dark, fine lines, or dark spots. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer continues to prove time and time again that not only does she have impeccable style, but she’s also a timeless beauty. And we can’t get enough!
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Jen Aniston Just Joked About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt After Revealing it Sent Her to ‘Therapy’

Click here to read the full article. Blast from the past. Jennifer Aniston opened up about her divorce from Brad Pitt on the Ellen Show. The Friends star joked around about her marriage with the Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood star during her final appearance on the last episode of the daytime talk show. When Ellen DeGeneres asked the Morning Show star about how she felt about the completion of her iconic sitcom in 2004, Jennifer recalled, “I got a divorce and went into therapy. And then I did a movie called The Break-Up.” She went on to joke, “I just...
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Hat Yet for Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William are stepping in for Queen Elizabeth for a party at the palace. The royal couple led other members of the royal family in hosting the third garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
hotnewhiphop.com

Jamie Foxx Spotted With Mystery Woman

Jamie Foxx loves the ladies and the ladies love him. The actor, 54, was spotted with a mystery woman aboard a yacht on the French Riviera over the weekend. Foxx was sporting a blue tee and shorts and was seen laying on top of a woman while kissing her. After laying up for a few, the woman and Foxx were spotted cruising on a jet ski together. Their outing comes a few weeks after Page Six saw the actor in Miami for the Formula 1 Grand Prix. He was seen alongside LeBron James and Meek Mill.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

41K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy