Center Stage! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dons Beatles Top Dancing to Doja Cat’s ‘Elvis’ Movie Song ‘Vegas’

She has not left the building! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt donned a Beatles top while dancing to the new Doja Cat song “Vegas” featured on the Elvis movie soundtrack.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ’s 16-year-old daughter showed off her major skills in the clip that was shared via YouTube on Sunday, June 12. Shiloh, however, doesn’t appear until more than two minutes into the video, taking center stage in the process. The teen rocked an all-black comfy outfit and sneakers and effortlessly moved to the fast-paced tune, barely breaking a sweat by the end.

Over the past three weeks, the young dancing queen appeared in separate videos at the Millennium dance studio in Los Angeles, breaking down to Ed Sheeran ’s single “Shivers” and Lizzo ’s TikTok hit “About Damn Time .”

An insider previously told In Touch that Shiloh is a “natural dancer,” adding that her famous parents are “impressed” and “couldn’t be prouder.”

“Shiloh is a typical 16-year-old and she’s expressing herself in so many ways,” the source explained. “Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it. She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important. She likes all styles of dance but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”

Although Angelina, 47, and Brad, 58, are two of the most highly acclaimed actors in Hollywood, the insider noted that “neither she nor Brad have that talent” when it comes to dance like their daughter does.

“Shiloh can really move,” the source added.

The teenager was seen on numerous public occasions with her mom toward the end of 2021, tagging along to Angie’s Eternals international film events . Shiloh even upcycled a few of the Salt actress’ old dresses, including a black-and-white Dior frock . Nevertheless, she debuted her own style at an October 2021 London afterparty with Angie by wearing an edgy periwinkle blue graphic jacket, black shorts and Converse Chuck All-Star sneakers.

The following month, a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style that Shiloh received a “ couple offers ” in the modeling industry. However, the source added that Angelina wasn’t “pushing” her daughter to get involved in anything. Also, the Academy Award-winning actress “will guide her as best she can” even though she “knows Shiloh has a good head on her shoulders.”

“Angie’s been there, she knows better than most the pitfalls of being a child of a celebrity,” the source noted in November 2021. “Angie is all about protecting her kids. Brad knows his kids are in good hands.”