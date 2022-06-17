ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Pride in the Ocean State

By Anna Downes
rimonthly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Pride is celebrated all year long, June is the pinnacle of Pride celebrations not only in the LBGTQ communities, but by allies all around. Check out ways that you can support Pride by attending events or donating to charities. Rhode Island Pride PrideFest and Illuminated Night Parade. Rhode...

www.rimonthly.com

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Narragansett (RI)

Narragansett is a gorgeous town in Washington County, Rhode Island, United States. It has an official headcount of 14 532 people according to the last headcount. The population of this town during summer time increases by double to about 34,000 people. The town is perched in a narrow land area...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ecori.org

First ‘7 Rivers Festival’ Celebrates Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed

Glen Rock Brook in South Kingstown, R.I., is part of the Wood-Pawcatuck watershed. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Rhode Island is known for its miles and miles of Atlantic coastline, but that’s not the state’s only draw, or even its only aquatic attraction. The Ocean State is also home to miles of creeks, streams, and rivers, including the Wood-Pawcatuck watershed, which will be celebrated this weekend at the inaugural 7 Rivers Festival.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
rimonthly.com

South County Has Rhode Island’s Only Officially “Wild and Scenic” Rivers

In 2019, the National Park Service bestowed an unusual honor on Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut when it recognized the Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed as part of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Systems. The official status recognizes the rivers’ cultural, recreational, scenic and environmental value and adds an extra level of...
POLITICS
rimonthly.com

Support Local Black-owned Businesses

Use our list as a resource guide for planning events, hiring catering and marketing support and dining out and shopping. If we missed any businesses that belong on this list, please comment on social media and we will be sure to keep it updated. FOOD AND DRINK. Garden of Eve...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Newport, RI
City
North Smithfield, RI
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Society
Newport, RI
Society
Newport, RI
Government
City
North Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

Seven Stars Bakery employees win union battle

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The United Food and Commercial Workers Local Union 328 said on Tuesday that the employees at all five of the Seven Stars Bakery locations won voluntary union recognition. The workers called on the company to recognize the union, sending letters to each of the locations...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
ABC6.com

Rhode Island House to vote on funding for new Warwick high schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island House will vote on funding for two new Warwick high schools on Tuesday afternoon. The funding would go towards building new buildings for both Pilgrim and Toll Gate high schools. If the bill passes through the General Assembly, then Warwick would be...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Power lines at Providence's India Point Park to be moved

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rusty tall towers with heavy black wires are considered an eyesore by many visitors to a Providence park. “We have 10 million cars a year that speed through Providence without stopping to get to the Cape and the islands to see beautiful water views. Well, we have some here that could be enhanced significantly,” said David Riley of Friends of India Point Park.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket to host 4th of July celebration at McCoy Stadium

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket will be hosting a Fourth of July celebration at McCoy Stadium on July 3. The festivities will kick off at 5:30 p.m., with food trucks and live music in the Joseph Jenks Jr. High School front parking lot. Fireworks will headline the celebrating, starting...
PAWTUCKET, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean State#Drag Queens#Pride Month#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Racism#Pridefest#American
rimonthly.com

Inside the Newport Bermuda Race

Founded in 1906, the Newport Bermuda Race is one of two of the world’s regularly scheduled open ocean races that is held almost entirely out of sight of land. Sailors have nicknamed the race “the Thrash to the Onion Patch” because of the high winds and large waves that competitors encounter along their journey to Bermuda, an island known for its rich agriculture. The race kicked off on Friday, June 17, as 217 boats started their journey from Newport, Rhode Island (unfortunately, there was one unfortunate casualty over the weekend). Depending on the weather, the currents of the Gulf Stream, and the size of the team’s boat, the race takes two to six days to complete. From this past Saturday to this coming Thursday, racers are expected to arrive at St. David’s Lighthouse in Bermuda.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up today: Sunday, June 19

Good Morning, today is Sunday, June 19. Today is Father’s Day and Juneteenth. 🌊 If you’re wanting to know more about Juneteenth, here’s a read we’re able to share – The history and significance of Juneteenth/. 🌊 Here are some fun and interesting Father’s...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Nearly 40 dogs to arrive at Rhode Island SPCA

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said that they will be taking in dozens of dogs Tuesday. In a Facebook post, the RISPCA said nearly 40 dogs from The Humane Society of the United States are set to arrive at the shelter.
PETS
Uprise RI

Seven Stars owners voluntarily recognize new union

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local Union 328, which represents 11,000 workers in a variety of industries in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, announced today that the hardworking baristas, counter staff, keyholders and re-stockers employed at all five Seven Stars Bakery locations in Providence, Rumford and Cranston, Rhode Island, won voluntary union recognition. On Monday, June 20, Seven Stars owners Bill and Tracy Daugherty announced to employees their decision to voluntarily recognize.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Thailand
News Break
Politics
CBS Boston

Volunteers needed to live on Bakers Island, maintain Salem lighthouse property

SALEM – Want to live on a semi-remote island off the coast of Massachusetts for free? There may be an opportunity for you on Salem's Bakers Island. There is an opening for volunteers who want to spend summer 2023 as a lighthouse keeper responsible for maintenance on the property. The Bakers Island lighthouse keeper who is chosen for the position will have to take care of the property and perform some basic maintenance like keeping up trails, painting, and mowing the lawn.The couple that currently holds the position said in a Facebook post they want to spend next summer sailing in Maine.The seasonal position runs from approximately mid-May to mid-September, 2023. Handyman skills are required. Anyone interested can contact Essex Heritage to apply.
SALEM, MA
Turnto10.com

AAA Northeast: Gas prices down in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

(WJAR) — Gasoline prices are down from last week in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to AAA Northeast. The department said Rhode Island's average dropped 6 cents from $5.01 to $4.95. The average price of gasoline in Massachusetts dropped 5 cents from $5.04 to $4.99. “Demand for gasoline has...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Charlestown residents demand answers over community pool closed for summer

CHARLESTOWN – Charlestown residents are demanding answers after learning their community pool is unsafe and won't be opening this summer. The city said there are serious concerns at Clougherty Pool and opening it this summer will put the safety of swimmers and staff in jeopardy. Members of the Charlestown community want to know what the problems are and when the city is going to fix them. "A lot of people this is their summer place. This is where they come. They go to camp during the day and then they're up here from pretty much 5-8 o'clock," resident Mary Gillen...
CHARLESTOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy