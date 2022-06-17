ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: New leader for Carnell Tate

By Peter Warren about 7 hours
 4 days ago
Chicago IMG Academy five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate is in the final hours of his recruitment and the momentum seems to be with one team heading into a decision.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Ohio State as the favorite to land Tate at 55.3% with

down to 40.2%.

That is a big shift from this time last week when the Volunteers had a 60.3% chance and the Buckeyes were at 30.1%

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

Carnell Tate is one of the best wideout receivers prospects in the country

Carnell Tate is the No. 15 overall recruit and No. 2 wide receiver in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power said Tate’s performance last weekend at the OT7 tournament was not his best, but the talent was evident.

“Touted pass catcher Carnell Tate had an up and down weekend at OT7 but showed talent and upside in making some high-level plays, particularly on Sunday,” Power said. “Tate’s consistency was not quite to the level of some of his other highly-ranked peers, but the ability to make tough grabs was apparent at times.”

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $XXk. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

