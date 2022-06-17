EA Sports College Football: How NIL opens door to EA Sports using player names, likenesses

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/Getty Images

EA Sports could be coming out with a College Football video game. With NIL developments of the last few years to thank. Extra Points With Matt Brown filed an Opens Record Request that revealed a proposal by EA Sports for a new football game.

A big part of that plan involves NIL. According to the report, “EA Sports WANTS to include player likeness in this game, and they want to pay athletes to do it.”

Brown also added that this to their report regarding the logistics of a licensing deal:

“The way for EA to pay the athletes now is for them to secure a group license. I’m told there is optimism that the framework for a college football player video game group license could be announced as early as this summer. There was some hope it could have happened even earlier. But some shakeups in the college group license industry has made things a teensy bit more complicated. I’m told that when the framework of an agreement is announced, the licensing agent won’t have anywhere close to every college football player. But will hope to sign the rest up after securing rights for a critical mass of athletes.”

Seems like a tricky process, but at least EA Sports is getting started.

Topps to create college trading cards allowing athletes to profit off NIL

Topps, along with its parent company Fanatics, is launching a line of college sports trading cards. The cards will allow current student-athletes from more than 100 top universities to profit off their NIL.

Fanatics said the agreements will include both exclusive and non-exclusive co-branded trading card products, incorporating official university trademarks and featuring current student-athletes and former athletes playing in the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

Topps secured multi-year, exclusive rights with more than 35 institutions and a majority of the Power 5 Conference schools. Some of the top programs involved include: Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Oregon, Penn State and Texas A&M. The company didn’t reveal how much the athletes will be paid. Compensation will vary depending on several factors.

As part of the deal, Topps has secured NIL trading card rights with nearly 200 student-athletes in college football and basketball. Included in the group are Georgia’s Stetson Bennett and Heisman Trophy-winning Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Both Bennett and Young have some of the highest On3 NIL Valuations in college sports. Bennett is valued at $703,000. Young ranks second in the On3 NIL 100 and has a value of $3.1 million.