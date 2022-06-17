ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSR Show Thread, 6/17: Tune in now

Today’s edition of Kentucky Sports Radio comes to you live from the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation Golf Scramble at Juniper Hill Golf Course in Frankfort, a fundraising event for the foundation named for Wan’Dale Robinson’s grandmother. Learn more about WJRF here.

If you’re in the area, come on out to Juniper Hill to hear the show and support the cause. We’re out here for two hours this morning as we discuss all the latest news around UK Athletics, including the passing of KSR’s dear friend Mike Pratt.

Join the discussion by calling (502) 571-1080 or send a text to the KSR Texting Machine at (772) 774-5254.

