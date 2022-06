We congratulate over 140 students in the Class of 2022! The ceremony was administered by the Student Affairs team led by Sonlong Ngyuen, the Undergraduate Manager at HDSI, Mona Wang, and Meredith Longo, both Program Coordinators & Undergraduate Student Advisors. "After two years of Covid restrictions, it was a joy...

