Five LSU Football players with something to prove in 2022

For the 3rd-straight year, Thibodaux has been named as one of the country's best small-town food scenes by USA Today's 10Best. USA Today's 10Best announced their latest list and Thibodaux is again on the list, ranking as the No. 2 Best Small Town Food Scene in the United States – the second-straight year the Lafourche Parish city earns 2nd on the list.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO