Four-star DL Gavin Hill lands dream offer from Florida; 'It felt amazing'

Tommy Kinsler, a mammoth offensive line recruit out of Ocala, Florida (Trinity Catholic), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Kinsler has said he’ll play for the Florida Gators, as he has a reported 19 offers, and was recruited to Florida by Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton. Kinsler, a 3-star recruit, is the No. 85 offensive tackle recruit in the class of 2023, and the No. 138 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite. Kinsler has said he recently visited Rutgers, and plans to visit Miami later this month.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO