'24 Liam McNeeley has two official visits in mind; "We hear from Jon Scheyer a good bit"

2024 No. 14 Liam McNeeley (photo cred- Jamie Shaw)

Liam McNeeley is the 2024 On3 Consensus No. 14 ranked player. The 6-foot-7 wing led Nike’s 16u EYBL circuit in scoring, so Drive Nation moved him up to 17u.

“I try to be as versatile as possible,” McNeeley told On3. “I call myself a point forward because I play the one, but I can also play the four. My favorite player is Luka Doncic; I watch a lot of his highlights and try to take things from his bag.”

Recently, he announced a transfer to Montverde (FL) Academy. On3 caught up with Liam McNeeley to talk about recruiting and which programs prioritized him early.

“I took unofficial visits to Texas, Oklahoma, SMU, and TCU,” McNeeley said.

McNeeley talks recruiting

Texas: “Living in Texas, UT is a huge program with a lot of history. Coach (Chris) Beard is doing a great job; he brings a lot of energy.”

Oklahoma: “Coach (Porter) Moser is very constructive in his practices. I like that he is very vocal and very encouraging. He did a great job last year; they didn’t make the tournament, but I think they got snubbed.”

TCU: “It’s not too far from where I live, maybe an hour. My grandpa, Chuck Elsie, played college basketball at TCU. Jamie Dixon is the u18 head coach for USA basketball; he obviously knows what he’s doing. It’s just really cool that my grandpa played there, and they offered me.”

SMU: “They are in the same city I live. Both of my uncles, Chad Elsie and Josh Eady, played at SMU for a while. They’ve always been in my backyard; I went to some games as a kid and their basketball camps growing up. I’ve always known about SMU.”

McNeeley talks official visits

“I’d love to get to every school which has offered me, but you only get ten officials,” McNeeley said. “I really want to get out to California and take an official to Stanford. Taking an official to Texas would be cool. I hear a lot from Duke, and they haven’t offered yet.”

Stanford: “The academic piece is standing out for them. They are a great academic school, and they put people in the league; that is where I’m trying to go. They have great connections too, in a great part of California.”

Duke: “We talk a lot with Coach (Jon) Scheyer and Coach (Amile) Jefferson; they have been very encouraging, providing a lot of feedback.”

McNeeley’s take

“I’m still a sophomore,” McNeeley said. “I still have two years left of high school, so there is no rush to make a decision. I’m trying to remember this is just a game and stay relaxed.

“I’m looking for a good academic school and a good basketball program. I want to play for a coach who cares about me on and off the court. I’m trying to make it to the league, so I will look at the style fit and what position they have me playing. It’s going to mean a lot who I’m playing against as well.”

Athletic lineage

My mom played college basketball at Rice, and my dad played Rugby at Texas A&M,” McNeeley said. “Both my uncles played college basketball at SMU, and my grandpa played basketball at TCU.”