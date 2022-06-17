Owatonna Police Might Have Your Bike

Not much would break the heart of a kid more than having their bike stolen. The Owatonna Police Department deals with that issue each year around this time. In their weekly e-newsletter Just the Facts, the department reports, "It's that time of the year when we start getting lots of calls...
Blue Earth, MN (KROC-AM News) - One driver was killed in a three-vehicle traffic crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday that included a motorhome. The wreck happened around 5:00 pm on I-90 near Blue Earth. The State Patrol accident report says a pickup truck driven by 36-year-old Joel Robinson of Wells...
An 82-year-old woman who fell in her southeastern Minnesota garage wasn't found until six days later. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the woman received medical care at the scene and then was taken by ambulance to a hospital for care. The sheriff's office told KTTC-TV that the woman had a leg injury, dried cracked lips and other ailments from six days without help.
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Faribault woman involved in a single vehicle accident that happened Monday morning on I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County. Rubi Orbe Linares, 38, was wearing her seat belt according to the State Patrol Report and the vehicle airbag did deploy. The State Patrol...
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorist trying to bring his boat out of the water ended up with his SUV completely submerged in the Mississippi River in Hastings. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the Hastings Police Department on Sunday, June 19, responded to the Jaycee Park boat launch after a man's SUV ended up in the water.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was arrested over the weekend after being found slumped over in his car with a large number of pills in his lap. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says officers were called to the area of 19th St and W. Circle Dr. around 10:00 pm Saturday.
A 36-year-old Pemberton man was killed in a grain bin accident in Steele County, Minnesota, on Thursday. According to a Crystal Valley Cooperative release, Paul Frantum, a Crystal Valley employee, was apparently loading a train in Hope when he got enveloped in a grain bin. Around 9:20 p.m., emergency responders got a call and began rescue efforts.
A routine traffic stop in Hopkins wound up catching an accused killer. According to Hopkins police, an officer pulled over a driver on June 3 for expired license plate tabs. The driver attempted to give a fake name, but was ultimately identified as 24-year-old Leontawan Holt, who was arrested at the scene and booked into jail for a parole violation.
New Hope, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota OSHA office is expected to investigate a deadly incident in a business near Owatonna last night. The Steele County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the Crystal Valley Grain Terminal just outside the town of Hope around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a report that an employee was trapped in a grain bin. The deputies, along with personnel from five nearby fire departments attempted a rescue but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
MANKATO, Minn. – Two people are arrested after a Blue Earth County search turns up drugs and a loaded gun. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (DTF) says it received information on Wednesday that Pilee Kong Gatwatch, 23 of Mankato, was seen entering a Mankato apartment complex. Gatwach was wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, theft, and fleeing a police officer.
Buffalo, MN (KROC-AM News) - The man who murdered a former Rochester woman and wounded four other people during a mass shooting in central Minnesota last year has been sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 72 years. The life sentence without parole is automatic for a first-degree murder...
Owatonna's Central Park calling card will get a facelift this summer. The fountain in the downtown park will get a new paint job after a problem with paint applied just a year ago. A news release states, "The City of Owatonna Parks, Facilities, and Recreation Department has selected a contractor who will sandblast, prime and paint the historic fountain in Central Park.
In Minnesota, one attraction has tourists seeing green. The Jolly Green Giant of Faribault County is a 60-foot fiberglass statue that has delighted townsfolk and travelers for the past 43 years. John Lauritsen has more.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A freak accident in rural Olmsted County Thursday shut down a section of I-90 for an extended period. Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says a semi-truck pulling a trailer with several vehicles was in the 7900 block of I-90 around 5:30 pm when it blew a tire.
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A search warrant executed Thursday in Spring Valley resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old man on drug charges, including storing meth in the presence of a child. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said Evan Kringler, of Spring Valley, was arrested after suspected meth, psychedelic mushrooms,...
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- More than a dozen families say they are each out tens of thousands of dollars. A WCCO investigation found they all paid up front to have the same contractor put in a backyard pool.From county to county, family after family say he left them without their money and without a pool. Some filed police reports; others sued. Heather and Steve Swearengin look out at the gaping hole in their yard in Prior Lake."We've kind of run the gamut of every emotion through it," Heather Swearengin said.The Swearengins signed a contract with Charles Workman to build a pool....
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to identify a man who robbed a Shell gas station Thursday afternoon after threatening the clerk with a box cutter. Police said it happened at 2:12 p.m. at 3610 River Rd. NE. The suspect, a Black male around 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds, had a...
MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Rochester man today entered into a plea agreement and admitted to gross misdemeanor harassment charges for a series of shootings that occurred on New Year's Day. In exchange, Olmsted County prosecutors will drop 6 counts of second-degree assault against 64-year-old Paul Reichel. He...
Harris, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Animal Humane Society is reporting that it removed nearly 50 cats that were found inside a sweltering hot vehicle at a rest stop in east-central Minnesota on Tuesday. A news release issued by the organization says the Chisago County Sheriff's Office and the State...
