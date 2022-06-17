ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moisture retention of glycerin solutions with various concentrations: a comparative study

By H. J. Chen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVarious methods of evaluating a humectant's moisture retention have unique mechanisms. Hence, for designing advanced or efficient ingredients of cosmetic products, a clear understanding of differences among methods is required. The aim of this study was to analyze the moisture-retention capacity of glycerin, a common ingredient in cosmetic products. Specifically, this...

Nature.com

An effective detection method for wheat mold based on ultra weak luminescence

It is widely known that mold is one of important indices in assessing the quality of stored wheat. First, mold will decrease the quality of wheat kernels; the wheat kernels infected by mold can produce secondary metabolites, such as aflatoxins, ochratoxin A, zearalenone, fumonisins and so on. Second, the mycotoxins metabolized by mycetes are extremely harmful to humans; once the food or feed is made of by those wheat kernels infected by mold, it will cause serious health problems on human beings as well as animals. Therefore, the effective and accurate detection of wheat mold is vitally important to evaluate the storage and subsequent processing quality of wheat kernels. However, traditional methods for detecting wheat mold mainly rely on biochemical methods, which always involve complex and long pretreatment processes, and waste part of wheat samples for each detection. In view of this, this paper proposes a type of eco-friendly and nondestructive wheat mold detection method based on ultra weak luminescence. The specific implementation process is as follows: firstly, ultra weak luminescence signals of the healthy and the moldy wheat subsamples are measured by a photon analyzer; secondly, the approximate entropy and multiscale approximate entropy are introduced as the main classification features separately; finally, the detection model has been established based on the support vector machine in order to classify two types of wheat subsamples. The receiver operating characteristic curve of the newly established detection model shows that the highest classification accuracy rate can reach 93.1%, which illustrates that our proposed detection model is feasible and promising for detecting wheat mold.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Bioorthogonally activatable cyanine dye with torsion-induced disaggregation for in vivo tumor imaging

Advancement of bioorthogonal chemistry in molecular optical imaging lies in expanding the repertoire of fluorophores that can undergo fluorescence signal changes upon bioorthogonal ligation. However, most available bioorthogonally activatable fluorophores only emit shallow tissue-penetrating visible light via an intramolecular charge transfer mechanism. Herein, we report a serendipitous "torsion-induced disaggregation (TIDA)" phenomenon in the design of near-infrared (NIR) tetrazine (Tz)-based cyanine probe. The TIDA of the cyanine is triggered upon Tz-transcyclooctene ligation, converting its heptamethine chain from S-trans to S-cis conformation. Thus, after bioorthogonal reaction, the tendency of the resulting cyanine towards aggregation is reduced, leading to TIDA-induced fluorescence enhancement response. This Tz-cyanine probe sensitively delineates the tumor in living mice as early as 5"‰min post intravenous injection. As such, this work discovers a design mechanism for the construction of bioorthogonally activatable NIR fluorophores and opens up opportunities to further exploit bioorthogonal chemistry in in vivo imaging.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The diversity of quinoa morphological traits and seed metabolic composition

Quinoa (Chenopodium quinoa Willd.) is an herbaceous annual crop of the amaranth family (Amaranthaceae). It is increasingly cultivated for its nutritious grains, which are rich in protein and essential amino acids, lipids, and minerals. Quinoa exhibits a high tolerance towards various abiotic stresses including drought and salinity, which supports its agricultural cultivation under climate change conditions. The use of quinoa grains is compromised by anti-nutritional saponins, a terpenoid class of secondary metabolites deposited in the seed coat; their removal before consumption requires extensive washing, an economically and environmentally unfavorable process; or their accumulation can be reduced through breeding. In this study, we analyzed the seed metabolomes, including amino acids, fatty acids, and saponins, from 471 quinoa cultivars, including two related species, by liquid chromatography "“ mass spectrometry. Additionally, we determined a large number of agronomic traits including biomass, flowering time, and seed yield. The results revealed considerable diversity between genotypes and provide a knowledge base for future breeding or genome editing of quinoa.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Strong, tough, ionic conductive, and freezing-tolerant all-natural hydrogel enabled by cellulose-bentonite coordination interactions

Ionic conductive hydrogels prepared from naturally abundant cellulose are ideal candidates for constructing flexible electronics from the perspective of commercialization and environmental sustainability. However, cellulosic hydrogels featuring both high mechanical strength and ionic conductivity remain extremely challenging to achieve because the ionic charge carriers tend to destroy the hydrogen-bonding network among cellulose. Here we propose a supramolecular engineering strategy to boost the mechanical performance and ionic conductivity of cellulosic hydrogels by incorporating bentonite (BT) via the strong cellulose-BT coordination interaction and the ion regulation capability of the nanoconfined cellulose-BT intercalated nanostructure. A strong (compressive strength up to 3.2"‰MPa), tough (fracture energy up to 0.45"‰MJ"‰mâˆ’3), yet highly ionic conductive and freezing tolerant (high ionic conductivities of 89.9 and 25.8"‰mS"‰cmâˆ’1 at 25 and âˆ’20"‰Â°C, respectively) all-natural cellulose-BT hydrogel is successfully realized. These findings open up new perspectives for the design of cellulosic hydrogels and beyond.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

An unexpected dual-emissive luminogen with tunable aggregation-induced emission and enhanced chiroptical property

In the literature, organic materials with both aggregation-induced emission (AIE) and aggregation-caused quenching (ACQ) effects that can emit with multiple bands both in the solution and aggregated state are rarely reported. Herein we report a novel chiral dual-emissive bismacrocycle with tunable aggregation-induced emission colors. A facile four-step synthesis strategy is developed to construct this rigid bismacrocycle, (1,4)[8]cycloparaphenylenophane (SCPP[8]), which possesses a 1,2,4,5-tetraphenylbenzene core locked by two intersecting polyphenylene-based macrocycles. The luminescent behavior of SCPP[8] shows the unique characteristics of both ACQÂ effect and AIE effect, inducing remarkable redshift emission with near white-light emission. SCPP[8] is configurationally stable and possesses a novel shape-persistent bismacrocycle scaffold with a high strain energy. In addition, SCPP[8] displays enhanced circularly polarized luminescence properties due to AIE effect.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Licogliflozin for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2a study

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a common chronic liver disease that may advance to fibrosis and lead to mortality; however, no pharmacotherapy is currently available. We tested the hypothesis that inhibition of both the sodium"“glucose cotransporters 1 and 2 with licogliflozin would lead to improvement in NASH. A total of 107 patients with phenotypic or histologic NASH were randomized (1:2:2) to receive oral administration of either placebo (n"‰="‰21), licogliflozin 30"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) or 150"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) once daily for 12 weeks. Licogliflozin 150"‰mg showed a significant 32% (80% confidence interval (CI): 21"“43%; P"‰="‰0.002) placebo-adjusted reduction in serum alanine aminotransferase after 12 weeks of treatment, the primary endpoint of the study. However, the 30"‰mg dose of licogliflozin did not meet the primary endpoint (placebo-adjusted reduction 21% (80% CI: 7"“32%; P"‰="‰0.061)). Diarrhea occurred in 77% (33 of 43), 49% (21 of 43) and 43% (9 of 21) of patients treated with licogliflozin 150"‰mg, 30"‰mg and placebo, respectively, which was mostly mild in severity. No other major safety concerns were identified. Treatment with 150"‰mg licogliflozin led to reductions in serum alanine aminotransferase in patients with NASH. Studies of longer duration and in combination with drugs that have different mechanisms of action are needed to validate these findings and to define a role of licogliflozin as a therapeutic option for NASH. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03205150.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nature-based solutions for global climate adaptation

Loan Diep ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-2079-6176 0 & Timon McPhearson ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-9499-0791 1. The New School, New York City, New York, USA. The New School, New York City, New York, USA. The Biden–Harris US presidential administration has signed an executive order to tackle climate change through nature-based solutions (NBS; see go.nature.com/3nub5ea). We...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nature.com

Could artificial intelligence hijack author contributions?

University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. Artificial intelligence (AI) translator services can help authors by checking the logical structure and content validity of their research manuscripts. But as AI advances, it could reshape pivotal discussions in the paper and undercut the authors’ input. Employing such services to interpret the data or ‘spin’ the findings for greater impact could have serious implications for research integrity.
ENGINEERING
technologynetworks.com

Simple Strategy Developed To Detect Organophosphorus Pesticide Residues

High usage and unreasonable methods have caused excessive residues of glyphosate in agricultural products, so it's necessary to find rapid and highly selective methods for detecting glyphosate residues. Laboratory-instruments-based methods or enzyme-inhibition methods usually have harsh environmental requirements and complex operational problems. Therefore, the establishment of a highly selective and sensitive strategy for rapid quantitative analysis of glyphosate residues is of great importance for trade, environment, food, and human health.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanistic interaction studies of synthesized ZIF-8 nanoparticles with bovine serum albumin using spectroscopic and molecular docking approaches

Numerous studies have shown that nanosized zeolitic imidazolate framework particles (ZIF-8 NPs) serve as promising vehicles for pH-responsive drug delivery. An understanding of their interaction with serum proteins present in physiological systems will thus be of critical importance. In this work, monodisperse ZIF-8 NPs with an average size of 60Â nm were synthesized at room temperature and characterized for their various physicochemical properties. Bovine serum albumin (BSA) was used as model serum protein for various interaction studies with ZIF-8 NPs. Spectroscopic techniques such as UV"“visible and fluorescence spectroscopy indicated the formation of a ground-state complex with a binding constant of the order 103Â Mâˆ’1 and a single binding site. Steady-state and time-resolved fluorescence spectroscopy confirmed the mechanism of quenching to be static. Conformational changes in the secondary structure of BSA were observed using CD and FT-IR spectroscopies. Binding sites were explored using molecular docking studies.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Photocatalytic activity of ZrO/TiO/FeO ternary nanocomposite for the degradation of naproxen: characterization and optimization using response surface methodology

In this study, ZrO2, TiO2, and Fe3O4 components were synthesized by co-precipitation, sol"“gel, and co-precipitation methods, respectively. In addition, solid-state dispersion method was used for synthesizing of ZrO2/TiO2/Fe3O4 ternary nanocomposite. The ZrO2/TiO2/Fe3O4 nanocomposite was characterized by different techniques including XRD, EDX, SEM, BET, FTIR, XPS, EELS, and Photoluminescence (PL). The FTIR analysis of ZrO2/TiO2/Fe3O4 photocatalyst showed strong peaks in the range of 450 to 700Â cmâˆ’1, which represent stretching vibrations of Zr"“O, Ti"“O, and Fe"“O. The results of FTIR and XRD, XPS analyses and PL spectra confirmed that the solid-state dispersion method produced ZrO2/TiO2/Fe3O4 nanocomposites. The EELS analysis confirmed the pure samples of Fe3O4, TiO2 and ZrO2. The EDAX analysis showed that the Zr:Ti:Fe atomic ratio was 0.42:2.08:1.00. The specific surface area, pores volume and average pores size of the photocatalyst were obtained 280 m2/g, 0.92 cm3/g, and 42Â nm respectively. Furthermore, the performance of ZrO2/TiO2/Fe3O4 nanocomposite was evaluated for naproxen removal using the response surface method (RSM). The four parameters such as NPX concentration, time, pH and catalyst concentration was investigated. The point of zero charge of the photocatalyst was 6. The maximum and minimum degradation of naproxen using photocatalyst were 100% (under conditions: NPX concentration"‰="‰10Â mg/L, time"‰="‰90Â min, pH"‰="‰3 and catalyst concentration"‰="‰0.5Â g/L) and 66.10% respectively. The stability experiment revealed that the ternary nanocatalyst demonstrates a relatively higher photocatalytic activity after 7 recycles.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Contemporary trends in the surgical management of urinary incontinence after radical prostatectomy in the United States

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. To identify trends, costs, and predictors in the use of different surgical procedures for post-radical prostatectomy incontinence (PPI). Materials and methods. We identified 21,589 men who were diagnosed with localized prostate cancer (PCa) and treated with radical prostatectomy (RP) from 2003 to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Vulnerability to collapse of coral reef ecosystems in the Western Indian Ocean

This paper was originally published under the standard Springer Nature license (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an open-access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, Â© The Author(s). The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: An open label randomized clinical trial of Indomethacin for mild and moderate hospitalised Covid-19 patients

The original version of this Article contained an error. Supplementary data file 1 containing anonymised patient data was inadvertently omitted. The original Article has been corrected. Department of Nephrology, MIOT International, Chennai, 600089, India. Rajan Ravichandran. Adjunct Faculty, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 600036, India. Rajan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

The computational age"at"death estimation from 3D surface models of the adult pubic symphysis using data mining methods

Age-at-death estimation of adult skeletal remains is a key part of biological profile estimation, yet it remains problematic for several reasons. One of them may be the subjective nature of the evaluation of age-related changes, or the fact that the human eye is unable to detect all the relevant surface changes. We have several aims: (1) to validate already existing computer models for age estimation; (2) to propose our own expert system based on computational approaches to eliminate the factor of subjectivity and to use the full potential of surface changes on an articulation area; and (3) to determine what age range the pubic symphysis is useful for age estimation. A sample of 483 3D representations of the pubic symphyseal surfaces from the ossa coxae of adult individuals coming from four European (two from Portugal, one from Switzerland and Greece) and one Asian (Thailand) identified skeletal collections was used. A validation of published algorithms showed very high error in our dataset-the Mean Absolute Error (MAE) ranged from 16.2 and 25.1Â years. Two completely new approaches were proposed in this paper: SASS (Simple Automated Symphyseal Surface-based) and AANNESS (Advanced Automated Neural Network-grounded Extended Symphyseal Surface-based), whose MAE values are 11.7 and 10.6Â years, respectively. Lastly, it was demonstrated that our models could estimate the age-at-death using the pubic symphysis over the entire adult age range. The proposed models offer objective age estimates with low estimation error (compared to traditional visual methods) and are able to estimate age using the pubic symphysis across the entire adult age range.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Limited surface impacts of the January 2021 sudden stratospheric warming

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28836-1, published online 3 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the legend incorrectly states that the magenta/black shading indicates downward/upward wave propagation This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
BOULDER, CO
Nature.com

The Pseudomonas aeruginosa DksA1 protein is involved in HO tolerance and within-macrophages survival and can be replaced by DksA2

In Gram-negative pathogens, the stringent response regulator DksA controls the expression of hundreds of genes, including virulence-related genes. Interestingly, Pseudomonas aeruginosa has two functional DksA paralogs: DksA1 is constitutively expressed and has a zinc-finger motif, while DksA2 is expressed only under zinc starvation conditions and does not contain zinc. DksA1 stimulates the production of virulence factors in vitro and is required for full pathogenicity in vivo. DksA2 can replace these DksA1 functions. Here, the role of dksA paralogs in P. aeruginosa tolerance to H2O2-induced oxidative stress has been investigated. The P. aeruginosa dksA1 dksA2 mutant showed impaired H2O2 tolerance in planktonic and biofilm-growing cultures and increased susceptibility to macrophages-mediated killing compared to the wild type. Complementation with either dksA1 or dksA2 genes restored the wild type phenotypes. The DksA-dependent tolerance to oxidative stress involves, at least in part, the positive transcriptional control of both katA and katE catalase-encoding genes. These data support the hypothesis that DksA1 and DksA2 are eco-paralogs with indistinguishable function but optimal activity under different environmental conditions, and highlight their mutual contribution to P. aeruginosa virulence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Impact of HIV-associated cognitive impairment on functional independence, frailty and quality of life in the modern era: a meta-analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10474-8, published online 19 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Nombeko Mshunqane, which was incorrectly given as Mshunqane Nombeko. Additionally, in Table 1, part 2 column title,. "No of studies with indirect outcome". The...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Histidine phosphorylation in human cells; a needle or phantom in the haystack?

It has been suggested that in mammalian cells histidine residues in proteins may become as frequently phosphorylated as serine, threonine and tyrosine, and may play a key role in mammalian signaling. Here we applied a robust workflow that earlier allowed us to detect histidine phosphorylation in bacteria unambiguously, to probe for histidine phosphorylation in four human cell lines. Initially, seemingly hundreds of protein histidine phosphorylations were picked up in all studied human cell lines. However, careful examination of the data, and several control experiments, led us to the conclusion that >99% of these initially assigned pHis sites were not genuine, and should be site localized to neighboring Ser/Thr residues. Nevertheless, our methods are selective enough to detect just a handful of genuine pHis sites in mammalian cells, representing well-known enzymatic intermediates. Consequently, we do not find any evidence in our data supporting that protein histidine phosphorylation plays a role in mammalian signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ultra-high temperature tolerant flexible transparent electrode with embedded silver nanowires bundle micromesh for electrical heater

To realize high performance flexible transparent electronics with extreme environmental adaptivity, Ag nanowires (Ag NWs) electrodes should simultaneously meet the requirements of high-temperature tolerance, chemical and mechanical robustness. Herein, a scalable Ag NWs bundle micro-meshes embedded in polyimide (Ag BMs/ePI) conducting film via a facile spray coating and transfer method is reported. Due to the synergistic effect of bundle micromesh and embedded architecture, the Ag BMs/ePI electrode exhibits high thermal stability (370"‰Â°C and 400"‰Â°C under ambient and nitrogen atmosphere conditions, respectively), low sheet resistance variation (<4%), good corrosion and deformation resistance. As an electrical heater, the Ag BMs/ePI can achieve ~204"‰Â°C with the fast thermal response time of ~8"‰s at 8"‰V, and exhibits good heating stability under bent condition. This work offers a promising platform for the emerging flexible transparent electronics to adapt extreme environments, especially for those devices which require high-temperature processing.
ELECTRONICS

