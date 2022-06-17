ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Cove, NY

Northwell Health breaks ground on $10M ASC for women

By Alan Condon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwell Health broke ground on the Katz Women's Surgical Center at Glen Cove (N.Y.) Hospital, Long Island Business News reported June 16. "This women’s surgical center is the first of its kind for Northwell...

