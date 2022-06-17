ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Addex Ends Trials Evaluating Parkinson's Treatment Due to Slow Recruitment

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwitzerland-based Addex Therapeutics announced it is canceling its Phase IIb/III study evaluating its drug dipraglurant as a potential treatment for dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s disease due to the slow recruitment of patients. Addex, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, emphasized that the...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 1

Related
biospace.com

Endoscopy Devices Market: Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures to Drive the Market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to the report, the global endoscopy devices market was valued at US$ 31.8 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028. Endoscopy procedures are performed by inserting a rod shaped telescope and specialized instruments through small incisions in the body. These procedures can be diagnostic as well as operative, and are explored for various areas of surgery including gastrointestinal, urological, ENT, cardiovascular, and joint surgeries. These are minimally invasive procedures and provide various advantages over open surgeries such as reduced blood loss, reduced chances of infection, shorter hospital stay, and quick recovery. This has increased the adoption of endoscopy, especially in the field of oncology.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Diversity Makes Clinical Trial Recruitment Easier and Outcomes Better

Decentralized clinical trials may cost more upfront, but can have huge returns on the back end, according to speakers at Informa Connect’s Decentralized Clinical Trials meeting. The reason is that by expanding the diversity of trial participants, sponsors are “expanding the patient funnel, making it easier to recruit patients into clinical trials,” Kim Fookes, global head, diversity and inclusion in clinical trials for Novartis, USA, said during a luncheon presentation.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Can Olema Oncology Prevail Where Other SERDs have Recently Failed?

Olema President and CEO, Sean Bohen/courtesy of Olema Oncology. Sean Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Olema Oncology, is excited about the progress his company is making on the development of OP-1250, a potential treatment for metastatic breast cancer. In a conversation with BioSpace, Bohen pointed out...
CANCER
biospace.com

Novel Brain Scan Diagnoses Alzheimer's and Progression with Impressive Accuracy

From suspicion to a confirmed diagnosis, a patient’s experience with Alzheimer’s disease begins with a painful “wait and see”. An important aspect of this troubling situation is the length of time associated with confirming a diagnosis through a series of imaging and performative tests. During the waiting period, patients are left speculating what the future might hold for them and their loved ones.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Recruiting#Clinical Trials#Cvs Health#Addex Therapeutics#Overoptimistic
MedicalXpress

New clinical guidelines issued outlining drug treatment plans for patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

New treatment guidelines released today in Gastroenterology outline a personalized approach for treating patients with approved drug treatments for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) with constipation (IBS-C) or IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D). IBS is one of the most common disorders of both intestines, affecting up to 35 million Americans. The guidelines...
HEALTH
biospace.com

AbbVie's Skyrizi Becomes First FDA-Approved IL-23 Inhibitor for Crohn's Disease

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has awarded its first approval in the specific interleukin-23 inhibitor space for Crohn's disease to AbbVie's Skyrizi (risakizumab-rzaa). Skyrizi now has the green light for use in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. The drug works by blocking IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit. IL-23 is active in inflammatory processes observed in many chronic immune-mediated illnesses. Patients receive 600 mg of the drug via IV for at least an hour at weeks zero, four and eight, and then every eight weeks after at 360 mg via self-administered subcutaneous injection.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global medical image analysis software market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, increase in the adoption of 4D imaging techniques, and rise in demand for medical imaging are projected to drive the global medical image analysis software market during the forecast period.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
biospace.com

First Generic Alternative to Eliquis Now Available in Canada

TORONTO, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Apotex Inc., Canada's leading pharmaceutical manufacturer of generic medicines, announced today the launch of APO-ApixabanTM tablets, Canada's first generic alternative to Eliquis®. Apotex's apixaban is an oral anticoagulant indicated for the prevention and treatment of harmful blood clots. Available in 2.5 mg and...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Clinical Catch-Up: AbbVie and Genmab, Intra-Cellular, Sanofi and GSK

With literally dozens of clinical trial announcements last week, here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. Genmab and AbbVie announced data from the Phase II expansion cohort of their EPCORE NHL-1 trial of epcoritamab for large b-cell lymphoma (LBCL). The drug is an IgG1 bispecific antibody that simultaneously binds to CD3 on T cells and CD20 on B cells and induces T cell-mediated killing of CD20+ cells. The study demonstrated durable responses with an overall response rate (ORR) of 63% and a complete response rate (CR) of 39% in patients previously treated with at least two lines of systemic anti-lymphoma therapy. Also, patients naive to CAR T-cell therapy hit 69% ORR and 42% CR, and patients who had received CAR T before had a 54% ORR and 34% CR.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Super-resolution Microscopes Market Insights by Leading Companies and Emerging Growth till 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: The global super-resolution microscopes market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. Super-resolution microscopes are detection devices that offer high resolution and insights into the characteristics of different molecules. Super-resolution microscopes have proven beneficial in research activities in the fields of nanotechnology and life sciences by providing resolutions up to 10-20 mm.
WILMINGTON, DE
Ars Technica

COVID rebounds: Immune responses may be reignited by cleanup of viral scraps

Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid is among the most treasured tools for hammering COVID-19; it can knock back the relative risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent in unvaccinated patients at high risk of severe disease. But, as use of the convenient drug has grown in the US, so have troubling reports of rebound cases—people who took the pill early in their infection, began feeling better, and even tested negative but then slid back into symptoms and tested positive again days later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

Pancreatic Cancer Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2020 to 2030

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: The pancreas is anatomically so placed that any growth here affects multiple organs like the stomach, gall bladder and intestines. Cancer results from repeated injury from inflammatory food in the diet. Tobacco and alcohol are major causative agents. The patient suffers from debilitating pain and loss...
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Sales of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Are Slated To Rise At A CAGR Of 8.9% to Reach US$ 7.3 Bn By The End Of 2028

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market to Expand More Than 2.3X by 2028: Fact.MR. “Rising approval & medical certification of products, growing adoption of hyperbaric systems by hospitals, increasing awareness about the benefits of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices, and rising support by government organizations are projected to boost market growth over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Development, Growth and Trends | Industry Analysis, 2031

Clinical trials are a traditional ways to determine the safety and efficiency of a drug or a medical device, or any other therapeutic product. The global clinical trial management system market is on the rise in recent years due to significant growth in production of wide range of medical devices, drugs, and equipment. As per the report by ClinicalTrials.gov, by December 6, 2017, around 260,848 clinical trials were official registered across the globe. The number is rising constantly each year.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

The Heart Valve Devices Sales Are Poised To Flourish At A CAGR Of 13% To Reach A Value Of US$ 37.5 Billion By The End Of 2032.

Over 40% of Heart Valve Devices Sales influenced by Transcatheter Valves until 2032, projects Fact.MR. “Technological progressions, increasing geriatric population, and an upsurge in prevalence of heart valve disorders (mitral regurgitation and aortic stenosis), and rise in minimally invasive techniques demand to bolster demand for prosthetic devices for heart," comments a Fact.MR analyst.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Medical Lifting Slings Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2027

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: The global medical lifting slings market is expected to reach a value of about US$ 1,350 Mn by the end of 2027, expanding at a high single digit CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in geriatric population, increase in disabled population, adoption and awareness of advanced medical lifting slings products, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies are expected to boost the global medical lifting slings market during the forecast period. Surge in the development of advanced medical lifting slings utilized for various functions such as standing, seating, bathing, toileting, and certain specialized medical lifting slings for amputees or pediatrics is expected to propel the global medical lifting slings market during the forecast period. Development of ProMove portable medical lifting slings and availability of slings in different sizes and other variants offer significant opportunity to the global medical lifting slings market. However, a lack of technical expertise and training provisions in emerging markets is expected to hamper the medical lifting slings market.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Heightening Healthcare Spending Opening Growth Avenues for Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market, reaching US$ 4.5 Billion in 2032: Fact.MR Study

The U.S. Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Will Reach US$ 1.6 Billion By 2032 And Is Projected To Increase At The Highest CAGR Over The Forecast Period. Rising Prevalence Of Birth-Related Complications And Increasing Incidence Of Intrapartum-Related Neonatal Deaths, And Continuous R&D Activities By Key Market Players For Producing Innovative Products Stimulating Demand For Intrapartum Monitoring Devices.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market to Gain US$ 31.6 Bn by 2028, Rising Geriatric Population across the Globe to Drive the Market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to the report, the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market was valued at US$ 20.7 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028 to reach US$ 31.6 Bn in 2028. Devices that assist the elderly and disabled patients in their day-to-day activities such as movement, listening, and reading are termed as elderly and disabled assistive devices. These devices are both simple and complex in design.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Blood Preparation Market Insights [Size | Share | Trends] | Global Industry Analysis, 2031

The process for preparing blood components is the centrifugation of one unit of the whole blood. The whole blood comprises of colloids, cells and crystalloids which can be differentiated into different blood components such as red blood cell, white blood cell, platelet, plasma, and precipitate. For therapeutic efficacy, these different blood components need different temperature requirements and storage conditions. The blood preparation market is developing due to the increasing use of leucocyte reduced RBCs, platelet concentrate, packed red cells, cryoprecipitate and the whole blood components.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy