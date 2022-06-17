Addex Ends Trials Evaluating Parkinson's Treatment Due to Slow Recruitment

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: The global medical lifting slings market is expected to reach a value of about US$ 1,350 Mn by the end of 2027, expanding at a high single digit CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in geriatric population, increase in disabled population, adoption and awareness of advanced medical lifting slings products, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies are expected to boost the global medical lifting slings market during the forecast period. Surge in the development of advanced medical lifting slings utilized for various functions such as standing, seating, bathing, toileting, and certain specialized medical lifting slings for amputees or pediatrics is expected to propel the global medical lifting slings market during the forecast period. Development of ProMove portable medical lifting slings and availability of slings in different sizes and other variants offer significant opportunity to the global medical lifting slings market. However, a lack of technical expertise and training provisions in emerging markets is expected to hamper the medical lifting slings market.

