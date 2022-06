With literally dozens of clinical trial announcements last week, here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. Genmab and AbbVie announced data from the Phase II expansion cohort of their EPCORE NHL-1 trial of epcoritamab for large b-cell lymphoma (LBCL). The drug is an IgG1 bispecific antibody that simultaneously binds to CD3 on T cells and CD20 on B cells and induces T cell-mediated killing of CD20+ cells. The study demonstrated durable responses with an overall response rate (ORR) of 63% and a complete response rate (CR) of 39% in patients previously treated with at least two lines of systemic anti-lymphoma therapy. Also, patients naive to CAR T-cell therapy hit 69% ORR and 42% CR, and patients who had received CAR T before had a 54% ORR and 34% CR.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO