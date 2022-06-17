ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Inn at Rehoboth to host ribbon cutting June 22

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Inn at Rehoboth will host a ribbon cutting and grand reopening ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, followed by refreshments and a tour of the newly renovated facility at 36012 Airport Road in...

www.capegazette.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cape Gazette

Motel demolition raises eyebrows in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach code prohibits the demolition of structures over 750 square feet May 15 to Sept. 15. However, the company redeveloping the old Sandcastle Motel will demolish a good chunk of the building in the coming weeks, and it’s left some citizens and city commissioners questioning the need for the special treatment.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Relaxing at Delaware Botanic Gardens’ Sip & Saunter

Delaware Botanic Gardens hosted its annual Sip & Saunter June 15. The event featured beer, wine and cocktail tasting stations provided by Dogfish Head, catering by Good Earth Market and music by 5th Avenue Jazz. Delaware Botanic Gardens, 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,...
DAGSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

RARE OCEANFRONT CONDO IN REHOBOTH BEACH

Beautiful 2-level oceanfront condo at Edgewater House in Rehoboth Beach! This rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath is on the building’s second floor, complete with a walk-out balcony and walkway to the boardwalk and beach!. Unit 223 has an oversized, ensuite bedroom and an updated full bath on the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary History of Southern Delaware program set June 23

The Rehoboth Beach Museum will host a program by Denise Clemons on the Culinary History of Southern Delaware at 4 p.m., Thursday, June 23, at the museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Registration is required at rehobothbeachmuseum.org, under the Events tab. The presentation is based on Clemons’ research for her...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach - Under Contract

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home tucked away in the Villages of Old Landing, located less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach. Features include, first floor living with an open floor plan, a large eat-in kitchen with a breakfast-bar island and a generously sized dinette area, sun-room, overlooking a premium home-site, 2 car garage, fresh paint, and ready to move in. The Villages of Old Landing is a community with a great location, featuring abundant common grounds with a Pond, Walking Paths, community Pool and RV-Boat Storage. This home is priced to sell and ready to go!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Stunning Craftsman Home in Rehoboth

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants.Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

High summer flowers featured at Mill Pond Garden June 26

To celebrate the high summer flowers in season, Mill Pond Garden will open to welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sunday, June 26, at 31401 Melloy Court, Lewes. Tickets, available at millpondgarden.com, are $15 to admit a vehicle with up to six visitors. Guests will experience glorious flowering...
LEWES, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssn Hotels
Cape Gazette

Coral Lakes subdivision back on Sussex P&Z agenda

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission is scheduled to review and possibly re-vote on the Coral Lakes subdivision application during its Thursday, June 23 meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. At its March 10 meeting, the commission voted 4-1 to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

“It moves people to action:” Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival returns to downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- “It kind of shows you what the community can do when we put or minds to it,” Eastern Shore Juneteenth’s James Yamakawa said. Downtown Salisbury got a splash of red, black, and green Saturday afternoon as the 5th annual Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival made its return. “Considering the history of the downtown area, something this joyful happening here is a way of turning it on its head. We’re claiming it for joy and celebration,” Yamakawa said.
SALISBURY, MD
delawaretoday.com

When and Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in Delaware

Get ready to celebrate Independence Day this year with parades and thrilling fireworks displays all across the First State. The Dover casino will celebrate its first summer after a major rebrand with a 4th of July celebration, complete with fireworks, food trucks, giveaways and more. Sunday, July 3. Festivities in...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Snickerdoodle Muffins & Blue Matcha Espresso Lattes at Lewes Coffee!

Calling all our muffins lovers… let the smell of sweet cinnamon lead you straight to us!. Deliciously moist, delectable & straight outta the oven! Friday never tasted so good especially paired. with MJ’s NEW Blue Matcha Espresso Lattes!. Enjoy our delicious freshly brewed lattes, made-to-order mouthwatering Mini Donuts...
LEWES, DE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Ocean City Today

Tuna and Tiaras tourney moved to next weekend

Second annual fishing competition to benefit WSW organization. (June 17, 2022) The second annual Tuna and Tiaras tournament was postponed a week due to poor weather and fishing conditions offshore. “The seas were very unfavorable for both fishing days and safety is our first concern,” said organizer Pam Taylor.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 6/21/22

Volunteers sought for Lewes Juneteenth celebration. The Lewes African-American Heritage Commission will hold a volunteers meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 21. Volunteers are requested for Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, for the Lewes Juneteenth Celebration in George H.P. Smith Park. It is not a requirement...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

New Hope summer youth program awarded Freeman grant

New Hope Recreation and Development Center in Ellendale has been awarded a 2022 Freeman Foundation FACES grant of $5,000. Through the generosity of the Freeman Foundation, the organization will be able to serve community youth with a quality academic and social program. The Freeman Assists Communities with Extra Support award...
ELLENDALE, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes writer to hold book signing at Browseabout June 22

Lewes writer Kathleen Meehan Do is celebrating the publication of her father’s book, “Confessions of a Hayseed DA,” with a book signing at Browseabout Books from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 22. Do discovered the manuscript for the book, written by her father Robert R. Meehan, sitting in the bottom of an old brown paper bag, where it had apparently sat undisturbed for four decades. After finding the manuscript in 2019 – 15 years after her father’s death in 2004 – Do decided to give a final gift to her father by attempting to shepherd the book through to publication.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Paradise Pub event raises funds for cancer research

Paradise Pub in Long Neck hosted a special event on Mother’s Day, May 8, to raise funds to benefit Beebe Oncology Services. May 8 is World Ovarian Cancer Day, and the pub’s patrons supported ovarian cancer research by attending its Mother’s Day Drag Brunch featuring entertainment from several area drag queens. A total of $2,700 was raised through door donations, T-shirt sales and a 50/50 raffle.
LONG NECK, DE
Cape Gazette

Beautiful spacious Cape Cod only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth

Just listed, a beautiful spacious Cape Cod with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen, four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an office/study, loft, first-floor master bedroom suite, as well as a second-floor master suite, great room with wood burning fireplace, and a charming sunroom just filled with natural light. Other features include dual zone HVAC system, two bedrooms on the first floor, second floor loft area, a large walk-in attic with two entrances, lawn irrigation with a well, a huge backyard with beautiful landscaping, spacious front porch, and a rear patio that is perfect for entertaining. All of this is in the popular well-established community of Arnell Creek that features a pool, tennis/pickleball court, new tot lot, low homeowners' association fees and located only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe hiring events set June 23, 29

Beebe Healthcare will host hiring events for behavioral patient sitters, and environmental services and housekeeping. Candidates must bring a copy of their resume and wear a mask. Applicants should have earned a high school diploma or GED. A hiring event for behavioral patient sitters will be held from 9 a.m....
LEWES, DE

