Clyde is About to Break Ground on Their New Clyde Sports Park Complex

Born in Fort Worth and a graduate of Fort Worth Brewer High School, David Miller was bound for Baylor University when he got a scholarship offer to play tuba in the Hardin-Simmons University Cowboy Band. As a preacher’s kid, he needed the money and accepted the offer, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Jim, who also played tuba in the Cowboy Band. At Hardin-Simmons, David met his future wife, Elaine. After they graduated and married, they moved to Fort Worth for graduate school. When David graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, he was asked to join the seminary’s public relations staff. Three years later, he went back to Hardin-Simmons as an assistant vice president for development and his wife got a job in downtown Abilene as a U.S. Treasury Special Agent. David joined the staff of Hendrick Home for Children in 1989 and in 1994 was named president and CEO. Thirty-two years and five grandchildren later, he retired from the position.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO