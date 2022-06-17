ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde, TX

Clyde is About to Break Ground on Their New Clyde Sports Park Complex

By Rudy Fernandez
 4 days ago
It's no secret Clyde, Texas is growing by leaps and bounds and you can see it from the interstate. Christopher McGuire is the City Administrator and Executive Director of Economic Development for the City of Clyde. McGuire recently shared some jaw-dropping information that will make sports incredibly even more fun in...

