ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Jr. lifeguard program offered at Municipal Pool

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago

First session starts Monday

– Swimmers ages 11-14 are invited to stay cool this summer and learn about becoming a lifeguard during the City of Paso Robles’ Jr. Lifeguard Program. Swimmers ages 11-14 will learn basic lifesaving skills and how to work as a team while having fun. The class includes a public swim pass for the two-week session in which the student is enrolled.

There are four class sessions to choose from: Monday-Thursday, June 20 to August 11. All classes happen 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Paso Robles Municipal Pool. The cost is $130/session. Learn more and register here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Mid-State Fair releases commercial competition results

Results announced from wine, spirits, and vinegar competitions. – The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 20th Annual Central Coast Wine Competition (CCWC), the 7th Annual California Craft Spirits Competition (CCSC), and the 9th Annual Central Coast Vinegar Competition (CCVC). This year’s CCWC included 95 wineries and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Library announces changes to State Parks Pass Program

Additional free park passes available for check-out – The Paso Robles City Library has announced two important changes to its popular California State Parks Pass Program:. • The increase to 10 free vehicle day-use passes to over 200 participating state park units operated by the California State Park available for check-out • An extended check-out period of three weeks.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles arrest logs for June 12-20

On June 12, Jeffrey Allan Walsh Sr., 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the Chevron station on Ramada Drive in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher. On June 12, Teofilo PerezGalvez, 26, of Santa Maria, was arrested...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Paso Robles, CA
Sports
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
Paso Robles Daily News

Atascadero Juneteenth celebration is today at Colony Park

Family-friendly event will include roller skating, food trucks, music. – Atascadero’s first Juneteenth celebration joins together with SLO Roll for a free family event on Saturday, June 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Colony Park, 5599 Traffic Way. The two events, Atascadero Juneteenth, organized by long-time Atascadero resident Zenovia Cooks, and The SLO Roll Community Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting the community through roller culture and physical activity, come together for a night of free skating, DJ Brotha C, Paradise Shaved Ice, local vendors and information about Juneteenth.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Sensorio celebrates 4th of July with special extended hours

Tickets available for expanded holiday weekend in Paso Robles. – Sensorio has announced extended hours for the three-day July 4th holiday weekend. Members of the public looking to celebrate Independence Day with plenty of lights (and no loud noises) are invited to Sensorio’s 16-acre immersive outdoor exhibit, where the rolling hills of Paso Robles are lit up with over 58,000 stemmed spheres “gently illuminating the landscape in subtle blooms of morphing colors.”
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 16-19

– North County death notices for June 16-19. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service and Dignity Memorial:. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Pool
Paso Robles Daily News

Babysitting, CPR skills camp offered at high school campus

– Youth ages 11-16 are invited to learn babysitting and childcare skills during a fun and informative hands-on camp hosted on the Paso Robles High School Campus. The camp will be offered in two sessions, Monday-Thursday, June 27-30 or July 11-14 from 2-5 p.m. at Bearkitten Preschool. The cost is $60 for registration plus a $40 supply fee. Sibling discounts are available.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

School district hosting forum, meeting for prospective board members

– Paso Robles community members who are interested in running for Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Governing Board are invited to an informational meeting about the election process, the new district maps for running for office and voting, the role of a school board trustee, and information about students and the school district. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 28 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the Paso Schools’ District Office Board Room: 800 Niblick Road.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local grad headed to Princeton University

Ivy league is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States. – Malia Gaviola is packing up to go to Princeton, New Jersey. She will attend Princeton University in the fall. The recent Paso Robles High School Associated Student Body President will study English in preparation for a career in journalism or law.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Paso Robles Daily News

Boys and Girls Club hosts grand opening celebration for new clubhouse

More than one hundred people walked through the new facility and admired it. – The Boys and Girls Club of Mid-Central Coast held an opening celebration Wednesday afternoon at their new facility. The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting. Mayor Steve Martin and members of the committee responsible for building the new clubhouse all spoke. More than one hundred people walked through the new facility and admired it.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available locally for children under five

Children can get vaccine protection at pediatricians’ offices, public health clinics, and some pharmacies. – San Luis Obispo County children under the age of five will now be able to get vaccine protection against COVID-19. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup are now formally recommending small doses of vaccine for this age group. Until now, COVID-19 vaccination has only been available for those ages five and older.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Nonprofit announces new family planning clinic locator

New tool helps people find health services in their area. – The Center for Health and Prevention Clinics, a program of the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO), provides free to low-cost family planning services and reproductive/sexual health services to men, women, teen, and undocumented individuals. With locations in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, the clinics are part of a network of family planning clinics delivering the highest national standards of care to clients across 50 states.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Grant funding available to nonprofits serving San Luis Obispo County

The Community Foundation now accepting online applications for its 2022 grant cycle. – The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County is now accepting applications for its 2022 grants cycle. Over $450,000 has been made available for organizations serving the environment, arts, seniors, people with disabilities, and more. For the first time, in order to further support stability and trust within SLO’s philanthropic sector, The Community Foundation has announced that all General Grants will be unrestricted.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

City announces filing period dates for candidates in November election

– On Nov. 8, Paso Robles residents will have the opportunity to vote for two open councilmember seats (one in District 1 and one in District 2) and for the mayor. Each position serves a four-year term. For those interested in running for office, the initial period for filing nomination papers is July 18 through Aug.12. However, if a seated incumbent does not file nomination papers for their respective councilmember or mayoral seat, the filing period to submit nomination papers will be extended to Aug. 17:
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Tickets on sale for ‘Farm Days’ self-guided journey

Event is opportunity to visit 18 farms and ranches throughout the county, many of which are not generally open to the public. – For a limited time, the public can save on general admission tickets for the SLO Co Farm Trail’s 2022 Open Farm Days. The popular event has expanded to three days this year, from July 15-17, and offers attendees a behind-the-scenes look at local agriCULTURE. Proceeds will benefit FARMsteadED, the Great AGventure, and Must! Charities.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy