Try these pizza recipes for breakfast or lunch on Father’s Day

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery dad loves bacon, so why not add it to pizza!...

www.today.com

Simplemost

Easy Chicken Marsala Lets You Have Dinner Ready In 20 Minutes

Chicken Marsala is a dish that seems elegant and elaborate, but it’s actually simple enough to prepare at home with an easy chicken Marsala recipe. Yes, even novice cooks can whip up chicken Marsala and impress their family and friends — all in less than 30 minutes, so it’s perfect for busy weeknights or lazy Sundays.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

41 healthy smoothie recipes that are pure sippable bliss

Don't get stuck in the same smoothie routine this summer. Instead, expand your palate to experience produce aplenty with fresh fruits and vegetables blended into an icy treat. Smoothies are an amazing solution to getting a high number of valuable vitamins, minerals and nutrients in one refreshing drink or enjoyable bowl. Sure, fruits and veggies are fabulous on their own, but when combined, they can create a range of flavors and textures. Smoothies can be made to be light, fruit-forward and refreshing, sweet, thick and creamy with nuts and cacao or bright, zesty and filled with greens.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Filipino-Style Barbecue Chicken

I'm always hesitant filming a video that requires a special ingredient that might be difficult for the average food wisher to find at the local market. There's nothing more frustrating than getting all excited to try a new dish, only to find out you can't get one of the key ingredients, which in this case is banana ketchup. Do you have banana ketchup in your pantry? I didn't think so.
RECIPES
Salon

Strawberry season calls for Ina Garten’s country cake

Summertime produce is one of the many highlights of the season, and Ina Garten wants to make sure you take advantage of it while you still can. By trying out her strawberry country cake recipe, you get to indulge in the sweet flavors of summer without overcomplicating things. Commenters for the recipe on her Instagram raved about the cake, with many saying it had been a go- to staple for years. Who wouldn't love that?
RECIPES
Person
Joy Bauer
TODAY.com

Celebrate summer with strawberry-rhubarb fried chicken, basil lemonade and more

Summertime is in full swing and there's nothing like classic cookout dishes with innovative twists to make a spread sing. To inspire many summer evenings dining at home, Erin French is visiting the TODAY kitchen to whip up some recipes from her new cookbook. Using lots of fresh herbs and produce that are currently in season, from basil and fennel to strawberries and rhubarb, French reinvents a few fan favorites.
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

The Best Blueberry Pancakes

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Blueberry pancakes are a classic breakfast option for a good reason… They are the best! Soft, fluffy, and packed with fresh, juicy blueberries, you won’t be able to stop at just one!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The $3 Trader Joe’s Freezer-Section Find I Always Have on Hand

There are those items in your fridge or pantry that are just always there for you. Maybe it’s a box of your favorite childhood cereal or a can of nostalgic soup. For me, it’s the frozen crushed ginger cubes from Trader Joe’s. No, I don’t eat them straight-up, but don’t tempt me. I just might. I keep a pack of these cubes in my freezer at all times. They are my secret weapon, the wind in my sails — and they make me look pretty impressive at dinner parties too.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
purewow.com

What to Cook When You’re Tired of Everything: 40 Easy Recipes to Get You Out of a Dinner Rut

We never really thought we’d reach our breaking point—until someone asked us what’s for dinner and we totally freaked out. Sometimes you can make lemons into lemonade, and sometimes there’s so. much. going. on. that yet another home-cooked meal is the last thing on your frazzled brain. (Don’t feel alone, because according to one 2021 survey, about one third of adults feels so stressed they struggle with basic decisions like what to eat.)
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Frozen Mimosa

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. A Frozen Mimosa is a quick and easy way to elevate the classic bubbly brunch cocktail and turn it into a fun and frosty, slushy drink that’s perfect for summer sipping. Five minutes, 2 ingredients, a freezer, and a blender is all you’ll need to make this adult sweet treat.
FOOD & DRINKS
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY TURTLE BROWNIES

These Easy Turtle Brownies are so easy to make and so good! My family absolutely loved them and they are super simple to throw together. Perfect for any occasion and so if you love caramel and cream cheese you will love these wonderful brownies. Easy Turtle Brownies Simple Ingredients:. Fudge...
RECIPES
Apartment Therapy

ALDI Has Released Its Fan-Favorite Washable Rug In a New Size

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Rugs add texture and warmth to a room, but are also an under looked (no pun intended) design staple that complete any space. From vintage-style patterns for the living room and pop culture-inspired pieces for the kids’ bedrooms, there are plenty of styles to play around with, whether it be a runner or an area rug.
SHOPPING
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
One Green Planet

Monkey Bread [Vegan, Sugar-Free]

3 cans pre-made biscuits dough (accidentally vegan) Preheat your oven to 350°F and generously grease a 12-cup fluted tube pan with a cooking spray of choice. In a large plastic bag, combine your classic sugar-free sugar and cinnamon, set aside. Open your biscuits and separate them into 10 biscuits....
RECIPES
TODAY.com

How Coolhaus ice cream started with a sweet love story

Coolhaus co-founders Natasha Case and her wife Freya Estreller first fell in love over ice cream, and then made headlines when they debuted their frozen dessert company in the deserts of Coachella. Jill Martin shares the couple’s journey of reinventing the ice cream truck, the roadblocks they hit along the way and how they’re committed to giving back.June 21, 2022.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Classic Painkiller Cocktail Recipe

The Painkiller is a classic tiki cocktail, and the irony of the name is not lost on anyone who has over-indulged in it. In moderation, however, the drink is a mini tropical vacation in a glass — or, better yet, a tiki mug. And, fun fact about this cocktail: it's actually the #1 drink (Google-wise, at least) in the state of Massachusetts.
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

I tried baking cake on my car’s dashboard on a scorching-hot day. Here’s what happened

Joe Brown once spent 20 minutes cleaning gummy pizza off his dashboard. Such a small price for glory. A few years before that gummy pizza video tallied 31 million views, 20-year-old Brown was working in a movie theater and had a fun TikTok habit with 10,000 followers. After the theater closed with the COVID lockdown, he decided to try to cook an egg on the hot sidewalk in front of his Gilbert, Arizona house for entertainment purposes. It came out surprisingly well and earned him a few thousand more followers. Soon, he was planning an outdoor cooking series. At first, his family and friends didn’t pay much attention, but soon they started offering ideas and challenges, and his girlfriend Kay even helps out these days. He moved on to rooftop grilling, and then started cooking in his hot car last year. He’s done cupcakes, pizza, grilled cheese, pasta, chicken nuggets and potatoes, just to name a few.
GILBERT, AZ
TODAY.com

Don't feel like grilling? These 38 restaurants are open on July 4th

Summer’s star-spangled holiday is here and you know what that means: It’s time to fire up the grill and host an epic Fourth of July cookout. But if you'd rather spend the day at the beach, taking in the fireworks or bouncing around from activity to activity, then it might be easier to just eat out instead.
RESTAURANTS
Cancer Health

Healthy Recipe: Veggie Fried Rice

Why get takeout when you could whip this up at home? This veggie fried rice is a great stand-by if you have leftover brown rice in the fridge or freezer. It is a crowd-pleaser, and with plenty of fiber and nutrient-packed veggies, it’s oh-so-much healthier than takeout. 1 teaspoon...
RECIPES
The Independent

Aldi’s cooling bedding range is here just in time for summer

In the words of The Merrymen, we’re ‘feeling hot hot hot’. As promised, the heatwave is here. But, if it has hindered the quality of your sleep, look no further, because, as the savvy shoppers that we are, we’ve just spotted Aldi’s cooling bedding. Yes, you read that right. Its summer offerings have been second to none – it recently relaunched its rattan furniture range, impressed us with its whopping outdoor kitchen, started selling the Philips perfect draft beer dispenser and has even added ice cream for dogs to its repertoire. But with the arrival of this new range, we think...
HOME & GARDEN

