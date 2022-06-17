Try these pizza recipes for breakfast or lunch on Father’s Day

Joe Brown once spent 20 minutes cleaning gummy pizza off his dashboard. Such a small price for glory. A few years before that gummy pizza video tallied 31 million views, 20-year-old Brown was working in a movie theater and had a fun TikTok habit with 10,000 followers. After the theater closed with the COVID lockdown, he decided to try to cook an egg on the hot sidewalk in front of his Gilbert, Arizona house for entertainment purposes. It came out surprisingly well and earned him a few thousand more followers. Soon, he was planning an outdoor cooking series. At first, his family and friends didn’t pay much attention, but soon they started offering ideas and challenges, and his girlfriend Kay even helps out these days. He moved on to rooftop grilling, and then started cooking in his hot car last year. He’s done cupcakes, pizza, grilled cheese, pasta, chicken nuggets and potatoes, just to name a few.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO