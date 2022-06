FORNEY, Texas — Plano-based home builder Shaddock Homes has announced the purchase of a section of Devonshire to develop 155 home sites. According to Shaddock Homes, the section was purchased in a private area but within walking distance to The Club at Devonshire and will incorporate multiple parks and greenbelts throughout its phase, in addition to the master-planned amenities that currently exist.

