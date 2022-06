Check Out These Drive-in Movie Theaters Near Westchester. Summer is here and that means tons of fun in the sun. And what better way to wind down the day with your kids than a drive-in movie! In the surrounding area, there are a few options to check out a new movie or enjoy a classics. Load up with the car with snacks, bug spray, chairs, and blankets and visit one — or all! — of these nearby drive-ins.

5 HOURS AGO