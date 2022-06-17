ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Fields, PA

Seven Fields Fine Wine & Good Spirits store to close

 4 days ago

SEVEN FIELDS — To accommodate renovations, the Fine Wine & Good...

Zelie-Harmony Farmer’s Market gathers local businesses together

ZELIENOPLE -- Despite the rain, local businesses still filled the parking lot at the Zelienople Community Park on Monday afternoon for the weekly Zelienople-Harmony Farmers’ Market. The event, which runs Mondays 3:30-7 p.m. until October, brings farmers and shops from Butler County and nearby counties together to sell fresh...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
Photography studio set to open in Cranberry

Specializing in full-service photography, Captivating Imagery is hosting the grand opening of its studio in Cranberry Township from 6 to 8 p.m. June 28. Owner Kate Miller, who has been in business for 14 years, said she will finally be able to expand the capabilities of her business through a storefront that will offer consultations and studio sessions.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Latrobe's new party venue hopes to 'bring some culture'

Flamingo selfie walls and California-style lounge rooms aren’t commonplace in downtown Latrobe. That’s exactly why Emily Pasqualino included them in her new party venue. Pasqualino wants to “bring something different” with The Paper Heart Social Goods and Event Studios, a Ligonier Street business that serves as a venue space, shop and Airbnb.
LATROBE, PA
Sheds vary in size, functions

A backyard shed used to mean a metal box purchased from department store. It would hold a lawnmower and gas cans for a decade or so until it began rust, the first marker on the road to the structure becoming an eyesore. That’s not the case anymore, according to Cody...
BUTLER, PA
Road Trippin': A taste of Foxburg

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — A lot of people might visit Foxburg, Pa., for its views, but they stay for its tastes. From homemade pizza and chocolate to wine and dinner, Foxburg has smells and savories that can be found nowhere else. Throw away your keys when you get there....
FOXBURG, PA
Patrons raise their glasses at Mars Brewfest

MARS — Pittsburgh Street and Grand Avenue were shut down for what some would call the “out of this world” experience of the 7th Mars Brewfest. Attendees mingled among music and laughter, glasses in their hands that came with their ticket. The event serves as a fundraiser...
MARS, PA
Delays, cancellations impact airports across the country over holiday weekend

Travelers at airports around the country dealt with hundreds of delays and cancellations throughout the holiday weekend, including at Pittsburgh International Airport. On Sunday, there were 58 delays and 13 cancellations. The cancellations at Pittsburgh International over the weekend were with Republic, American, Endeavor, United and Delta. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 spoke with a Delta pilot Friday who blamed many of their cancellations and delays on staffing issues.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PrimoHoagies opening in Pittsburgh's Strip District with free hoagies

Pittsburgh’s Strip District is getting a new sandwich shop. The city’s first PrimoHoagies site is set to open in the Terminal Building on Smallman Street on Thursday. The first 100 customers in line after a 9:45 a.m. ribbon cutting can get a free Primo-sized hoagie. After that, customers in the rewards program can get Primo-sized hoagies for $6.99 during opening day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kennywood and Idlewild Parks (Mon., 6/20/22)

Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through June 26, the Park is holding Bites & Pints with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine plus specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Kennywood is now open daily through August 21, hours vary. After that Kennywood goes to a late summer/fall schedule. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Historic Hotel Saxonburg for sale but will remain open while on the market

The oldest continuously operating hotel, bar and restaurant in the heart of historic Saxonburg in Butler County is on the market. The Hotel Saxonburg, built in 1832 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is listed for about $1.2 million with Coldwell Banker of Fox Chapel. The business,...
Walnut Capital in talks to extend Bakery Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the East End's top developments could be in store for another expansion. Walnut Capital in Shadyside is in preliminary talks about a zoning change that would extend the Bakery Square footprint into the Village of Eastside Shopping Center as well as an adjacent lot. The lot they're looking into is the one that once housed Club One Fitness. Along with those properties, they're also targeting the former Matthews International Building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Washington County's trails and parks are a quick getaway to the great outdoors

As our Southwestern Pennsylvania weather starts heating up, we can look forward to getting back to the great outdoors! Regardless of whether you’re always in nature or looking for a break from the city of Pittsburgh, you’ll find you’re always welcome at one of Washington County’s great outdoor spaces. Whether you like to walk, run, hike, bike or be out on the water, we’ve got a place for you to do it. Whatever your favorite outdoor activity is, our parks and trails are sure to have something for everyone.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Pittsburgh airport aware of and monitoring new aviation industry risks affecting travel, cargo

PITTSBURGH — More turbulence is headed for the aviation industry and officials at the Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) are taking note. Christina Cassotis, ACAA CEO, opened her monthly presentation in front of the authority’s board with a message of acknowledgment that ongoing risks and opportunities are impacting the market domestically and abroad, many of which she said are outside of the control of entities like the ACAA. It also comes at a time when experts in the aviation industry are anticipating a busy summer travel season due to pent-up demand that’s been growing over the past two years following widespread travel restrictions amid the pandemic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Best Places in Pittsburgh to Get Married and Feel Like Royalty

With its stone edifice, grand entryway, curved staircase and working fireplace, Mansions on Fifth is an easy stand-in for a stately affair. The boutique luxury hotel owned by Priory Hospitality Group stands along Fifth Avenue’s “Millionaire’s Row” and was originally home to the McCook family; family patriarch Willis McCook was the legal counsel to Henry Clay Frick. The 20,000-square-foot mansion underwent a major renovation in the early 2010s, and the site was named to the National Register of Historic Places.
PITTSBURGH, PA

