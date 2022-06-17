ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Vancouver Real Estate Developer Faces Federal Charges for Fraudulently Obtaining Covid-Relief Program Funds, Laundering Proceeds

PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a real estate developer residing in Vancouver, Washington, and Lake Havasu, Arizona, with fraudulently obtaining Covid-relief program funds and laundering a portion of the proceeds. Michael James DeFrees, 60, has been charged with wire fraud, bank...

oregontoday.net

Threatened Mass Shooting in Oregon, June 20

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Proposed involuntary treatment facility in Salmon Creek seeks county approval

Residents living near a proposed involuntary treatment center near Washington State University Vancouver have raised concerns about placing the state-owned facility in North Clark County as the project makes its way through the permitting process. On June 16, Clark County hosted the second of two meetings to hear testimony on...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Southwest Washington

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed last week in southwest Washington. On Monday, June 13 at about 7 p.m., Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a 911 call from a man who told deputies that he had shot his roommate at their home.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
fox40jackson.com

Oregon DA says soaring crime rates are a ‘tragic result’ of decriminalizing hard drugs

During an interview on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend,’ District Attorney Kevin Barton of Washington County, Oregon breaks down productive solutions to inflated crime rates following the unprecedented passing of the drug decriminalization law. WASHINGTON COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY KEVIN BARTON: It’s a false promise. And unfortunately, it’s the tragic...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
thereflector.com

I-5 bridge project has Washington lawmakers feeling left out

The project to replace the aging Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River is set to hit a milestone next month with endorsements from key stakeholder groups, though legislators on the Washington side aren’t sure their priorities are being addressed in the project’s current form. During a meeting...
WASHINGTON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon’s minimum wage set to increase July 1

Starting July 1st, minimum wage workers in Oregon will see an increase in pay. In 2016, Oregon lawmakers created a three-tiered minimum wage. That means while many of Oregon’s minimum wage workers will see a new rate of $13.50 an hour, employees in the Portland area will get an increase to $14.75. Those are both increases of 75 cents per hour. Meanwhile, the minimum wage in rural parts of the state will jump by 50 cents to $12.50 an hour.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: The latest sign of Portland’s decline

The June 15 article “Downtown Portland office buildings hit the market as tenants move out, rents drop” about the declining state of downtown commercial real estate is just one more nail in the coffin of failed Portland. Homeless camps abound, with no solution in sight and lots of rhetoric but no action. Lawlessness remains the rule rather than the exception, with riots, vandalism, arson and gun violence dominating the news daily. Our form of city government is the laughingstock of other similar-sized cities across the country. It just plain doesn’t work, with feckless, incompetent, so-called leaders going through the motions with no productive results. And the unnecessary layer of the Metro government clown show stumbles along trying to justify its existence. Portland is over, it’s done – you can put a fork in it. Not coming back anytime soon.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Get gun-control measure on the ballot

As pediatricians in leadership roles at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, Dr. Hoffman and Dr. Braner live their passion for taking care of children, including preventing kids from being injured or killed by guns. In their June 12 op-ed (“Opinion: Protect Oregon’s children and change our deadly status quo on guns,” they advocate for change because the status quo is not OK. As evidenced by the support of Lift Every Voice Oregon’s campaign to move Initiative Petition 17 to Oregon’s November ballot, voters across our state are also not OK with the status quo of our gun laws.
OREGON STATE
canbyfirst.com

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transfers Ownership of Willamette Falls Locks

The Willamette Locks Commission completed a transfer agreement between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Willamette Falls Locks Authority earlier this month, averting the permanent closure of the Locks and restoring the possibilities for public use of the historic river transportation waterway. Senator Bill Kennemer, R-Oregon City, said in...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Providence hospital preparing to open in South Hillsboro

The development is part of an ongoing rush by commercial developers in this fast-growing part of town.A new Providence Heath & Services hospital is set to open in South Hillsboro later this year. Construction on the 118,000-square-foot healthcare facility at Reed's Crossing has been ongoing and now the organization is preparing for opening by the end of the summer. The new location will offer primary and urgent care, with clinics opening on the week of Aug. 8. "Providence Health Center — Reed's Crossing will provide urgent care services while also focusing on integrated wellness and disease prevention," said...
HILLSBORO, OR

