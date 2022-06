MIAMI - Allison Farely flew into Miami on Monday from Texas to receive her 'wish' which was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. She got a VIP tour of Zoo Miami. Farely was diagnosed with a brain tumor when she was 13 years old. Now 17, and many doctor appointments and surgeries later, she's recovering."I did have seizures before surgery, but now those are gone and I'm starting to get back to normal," she said. The trip was supposed to happen during the pandemic but was put on hold. Farely told CBS4 she was grateful for the opportunity...

