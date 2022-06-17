ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 4 days ago

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from June 20 through 26:

Monday, June 20

Aging Partners offices, senior centers and fitness center are closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Tuesday, June 21

  • Senior coloring, Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Introduction to Spanish class, Downtown Senior Center – 9:45 a.m.
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • First Day of Summer” party, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • BINGO, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:15 a.m.
  • Summer craft activity, Northeast Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Exercise with Mitzi, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 11 a.m.
  • “Fishing Tips from Paula” presentation, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
  • BINGO, Bennet Senior Center – 12:45 p.m.
  • Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

  • Chair Yoga, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 9 a.m.
  • Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Art books, games and puzzles, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Senior Walking Warriors, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Nia Dance senior fitness class, Asian Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • “Choosing Your Cooking Oils” presentation by Linh Bui, Asian Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • BINGO, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • BINGO, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Musical performance by Jimmy Mack, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Strength and balance exercises, Hickman Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
  • BINGO, Belmont Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
  • Guided meditation with Ann Heydt, Hickman Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, June 23

  • Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Aging Partners Senior Health Clinic (foot care only), Downtown Senior Center (appointments required by calling 402-441-7506) – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Pitch, rummy, poker and other card games, Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • The Book Worms book club, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance (Level II), First United Methodist Church – 10:30 a.m.
  • Summer craft activity, Belmont Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
  • Chair exercise with Mitzi, Lake Street Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • “Animal Research” presentation by UNL, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
  • Medicare BINGO with SHIP office, Bennet Senior Center – 12:45 p.m.

Friday, June 24

  • Game day, Lake Street Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Musical performance by Rick Clarence, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Popcorn and a movie, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Heart and Sole exercise group, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 11 a.m.
  • “Dream On” presentation by Tracie Foreman, Belmont Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
  • Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 1 p.m.

Senior Center Meal Schedule (reservations required two working days in advance):

Asian Senior Center (402-477-3446): (third Wednesday of each month only) at 10 a.m.

Belmont Senior Center (402-441-7990): Monday – Friday at noon

Bennet Senior Center (402-416-7693): Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon

Downtown Senior Center (402-441-7154): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Firth Senior Center (402-416-7693): Mondays at 11:30 a.m.

Hickman Senior Center (402-416-7693): Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.

Lake Street Senior Center (402-441-7157): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Northeast Senior Center (402-441-7151): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Location addresses:

Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. 9th St.

Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.

Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.

Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.

Downtown Senior Center, 1005 “O” St.

Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Dr.

First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St.

Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St.

Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St.

Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.

Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

For information on classes or to register, call 402-441-7575. Roundtrip transportation is available for senior center meals and activities in Lincoln only by calling the centers directly (phone numbers listed in meal schedule). For more information on senior center events and activities, visit lincoln.ne.gov/MyCenterNews or call 402-441-7158.

