ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Bedford, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell, Cannon by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Bedford; Bledsoe; Blount; Bradley; Campbell; Cannon; Cheatham; Claiborne; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Dickson; Fentress; Franklin;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Obion; Tipton; Weakley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Anderson, Campbell, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Anderson; Campbell; Grainger; Hamblen; Jefferson; Knox; Loudon; Roane; Union AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Knoxville area...in effect until midnight EDT tonight. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Calloway; Carlisle; Christian; Crittenden; Daviess; Fulton; Graves; Henderson; Hickman; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McCracken; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg; Union; Webster Peak Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Today Humidity levels will be noticeably higher today versus the past few days. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, will result in peak heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees across the region late this morning into this afternoon. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will provide limited relief from the heat. Those with outdoor activities planned this afternoon should consider rescheduling them to the cooler early morning or evening hours. If you must be outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Calhoun; Chickasaw; Coahoma; DeSoto; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Monroe; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tippah; Tishomingo; Tunica; Union; Yalobusha HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, TN
County
Jackson County, TN
County
Moore County, TN
County
Stewart County, TN
County
Van Buren County, TN
County
Davidson County, TN
County
Robertson County, TN
County
Bradley County, TN
County
Lewis County, TN
County
Knox County, TN
County
Montgomery County, TN
County
Clay County, TN
County
Fentress County, TN
City
Jackson, TN
County
Williamson County, TN
County
Lincoln County, TN
County
Roane County, TN
County
Cumberland County, TN
County
Dickson County, TN
City
Loudon, TN
County
Pickett County, TN
County
Smith County, TN
County
Bledsoe County, TN
County
Claiborne County, TN
County
Wilson County, TN
County
Putnam County, TN
County
Monroe County, TN
County
Scott County, TN
County
White County, TN
County
Sumner County, TN
County
Loudon County, TN
County
Marion County, TN
County
Campbell County, TN
County
Maury County, TN
County
Wayne County, TN
County
Franklin County, TN
County
Dekalb County, TN
County
Macon County, TN
County
Trousdale County, TN
County
Grundy County, TN
County
Warren County, TN
County
Houston County, TN
County
Blount County, TN
County
Morgan County, TN
County
Rhea County, TN
County
Lawrence County, TN
County
Humphreys County, TN
County
Anderson County, TN
County
Hickman County, TN
County
Rutherford County, TN
County
Giles County, TN
County
Marshall County, TN
County
Polk County, TN
County
Meigs County, TN
County
Overton County, TN
County
Sequatchie County, TN
County
Coffee County, TN
County
Mcminn County, TN
County
Bedford County, TN
City
Stewart, TN
City
Macon, TN
County
Cheatham County, TN
County
Cannon County, TN
County
Union County, TN
County
Perry County, TN
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Hawkins, Northwest Carter, Southeast Carter, Sullivan, Unicoi by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Southeast Carter; Sullivan; Unicoi; Washington AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Tri-Cities area...in effect until midnight EDT tonight. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains, NW Blount by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Cocke; Sevier Smoky Mountains AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Knoxville area...in effect until midnight EDT tonight. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Hamilton; Marion; Sequatchie AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Chattanooga area...in effect until midnight EDT tonight. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy