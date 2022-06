On June 16, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Indiana State Police Sergeant George Wooten, Spencer County Deputy Anderson and Santa Claus Officer Musgrave conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford Edge for an expired license plate violation. Sergeant Wooten then spoke to the driver, Jonathon Hall from Louisville, KY, and found that Hall only possessed a learner’s permit to drive. Wooten then spoke to the passenger, George Verner, also from Louisville, who was found to also only possess a learner’s permit to drive.

